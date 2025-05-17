Warriors Have a Path to Giannis—But There’s One Big Catch

The Golden State Warriors could get into the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversation this offseason—but only if he puts them there himself.

That’s the latest from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who said Friday that while the Warriors do have enough pieces to make an offer, they’re not built to win a bidding war.

“Yes, there is a package the Warriors could use,” Windhorst said. “They have some future draft picks. They have interesting young players. Like last year, Brandin Podziemski was off limits. Who knows if that’s going to be the case this year? But they can’t win a bidding war.”

In short: if Giannis tells the Milwaukee Bucks he wants to play with Stephen Curry, Golden State has a shot. But that scenario hinges entirely on the two-time MVP making a very specific—and very public—ask.

Giannis Would Have to Pick the Warriors

Windhorst made it clear the Warriors won’t have the strongest offer if the Bucks put Giannis on the open market. Teams like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs have better draft capital and younger assets. But if Antetokounmpo pulls a page out of the I want to go here playbook, Golden State could become a viable landing spot.

“If he were to come to Milwaukee and say, ‘I want to play with Steph,’ there could be a deal worked out,” Windhorst said. “But if it’s just an open market, none of those teams—including the Warriors—can win a bidding war.”

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Golden State has four tradeable first-round picks: 2026, 2028, 2030 (top-20 protected), and 2032. They also own future pick swaps and young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who could headline a trade package.

But it likely wouldn’t be enough on its own. The Warriors would probably need a third team involved—or for Giannis to shut down all suitors except them.

Does Giannis Even Want Out?

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported earlier this week that Giannis is, “for the first time in his career, open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

He hasn’t formally requested a trade. But with two years left on his deal and Milwaukee’s future in flux, it’s fair to wonder how long they can keep him without major changes.

As for the Warriors, The Athletic reported that there are currently no signs Golden State is preparing to chase Giannis. Instead, their front office is focused on reshaping the roster around Curry and Jimmy Butler.

But plans can change.

The Bottom Line

The Warriors may not be frontrunners. They may not have the strongest assets. But they do have Curry—and a history of doing whatever it takes to chase titles.

And if Giannis Antetokounmpo ever decides he wants to wear blue and gold, Golden State will be ready to try.