What the Warriors Would Have to Sacrifice for Giannis

It’s the kind of rumor that gets NBA Twitter spinning: Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Golden State Warriors to chase more rings alongside Stephen Curry. But if you ask Bobby Marks, it’s going to cost more than fans think.

The Milwaukee Bucks star reportedly sat down with the front office to discuss his future, prompting speculation about a possible blockbuster exit. And with the Warriors eyeing a win-now window before Curry rides into the sunset, the math seemed worth running.

But on ESPN’s Get Up, Marks broke down the brutal financial reality of the scenario.

“How it would happen is you’re likely trading Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green in a trade,” Marks said. “That’s how it happens. There’s not a scenario where you can fit Giannis and also keep the other three players there.” (via ESPN)

With Antetokounmpo owed $51.9 million next season and Curry locked in for $59.6 million, there’s simply no room for another max contract without shedding serious salary.

Warriors Need to Think Big to Stay in Contention

That’s where ESPN’s Jay Williams chimed in—with zero hesitation.

“Well, Bobby, I would say this: ‘Thank you for your service, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler… Bye bye,’” Williams said. (via ESPN)

He believes the Warriors should swing for the fences. With Curry still elite, and the West only getting tougher, a Giannis trade could extend the dynasty. But it wouldn’t be painless.

“Giannis is a perfect fit there in the Bay Area… And if there’s one way you can send off Steph Curry into the sunset on the horse, that’s with Giannis.” (via ESPN)

Podziemski on Facing Giannis: “A Full-Circle Moment”

Brandin Podziemski wasn’t directly commenting on a potential Giannis-to-Warriors move, but the Warriors’ guard—who grew up in Wisconsin—knows firsthand what Giannis means to that state.

In a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Podziemski reflected on what it was like to compete against a player he grew up idolizing.

“I saw Giannis get drafted,” he said. “I was at a lot of games his rookie year and throughout his development. To be on the same court as him, playing against him, competing—it’s pretty cool. It was kind of a full-circle moment.” (via Up & Adams)

He added that seeing a player like Giannis in a different jersey would feel just as strange as Curry leaving Golden State.

“It’s like Steph not playing for the Warriors… You just expect them to be in one jersey.” (via Up & Adams)

“Anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all.” Brandin Podziemski on Giannis—to him, The Greek Freak IS the Bucks. @heykayadams | @brandinpodziem2 pic.twitter.com/wgTFXmKwFj — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 3, 2025

Giannis Trade Is a Dream—But the Cost Isn’t

There’s no doubt Giannis would change everything for Golden State. He’d give the franchise one last seismic shift and a genuine shot at another title.

But it wouldn’t come cheap. It wouldn’t come easy. And it wouldn’t come without sacrifice.

For now, the Warriors might still be dreaming of pairing Curry with another MVP. But unless Antetokounmpo forces his way out, it’ll stay a dream—for now.