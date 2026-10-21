Golden State Warriors And Los Angeles Lakers Announce Full Injury Reports

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to face off against the Lakers for their first game of the 2026-27 season.

The Warriors beat the Lakers by a score of 101-89 in their preseason game on October 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

For Wednesday’s game, the Warriors have announced their full injury report.

The Warriors have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis.

Steph Curry is probable, while Charles Bassey is questionable.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Brandin Podziemski is out for the Warriors tomorrow night in Los Angeles. Lower back soreness. He played all 82 games last season but will miss the opener this season against the Lakers. Steph Curry is probable.”

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers have ruled out Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr.

Walker Kessler is available, while Collin Sexton is questionable.

Slater added: “On the Lakers side: Walker Kessler is cleared for his debut vs Warriors. Collin Sexton is questionable after missing the preseason with a calf issue. Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr are out. Everyone else available.”

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

They beat the LA Clippers in their first play-in tournament game.

However, the Warriors did not make the 2026 NBA playoffs after losing to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, the Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.