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Golden State Warriors And Los Angeles Lakers Announce Full Injury Reports

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors greet each other and shake hands at the end the game at Chase Center on February 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to face off against the Lakers for their first game of the 2026-27 season.

The Warriors beat the Lakers by a score of 101-89 in their preseason game on October 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches from the sideline during the second half of the preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

For Wednesday’s game, the Warriors have announced their full injury report.

The Warriors have ruled out Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porzingis.

Steph Curry is probable, while Charles Bassey is questionable.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Brandin Podziemski is out for the Warriors tomorrow night in Los Angeles. Lower back soreness. He played all 82 games last season but will miss the opener this season against the Lakers. Steph Curry is probable.”

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Lakers have ruled out Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr.

Walker Kessler is available, while Collin Sexton is questionable.

Slater added: “On the Lakers side: Walker Kessler is cleared for his debut vs Warriors. Collin Sexton is questionable after missing the preseason with a calf issue. Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr are out. Everyone else available.”

Looking At The Warriors

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

They beat the LA Clippers in their first play-in tournament game.

However, the Warriors did not make the 2026 NBA playoffs after losing to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter of an 2025 Emirates NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on November 14, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record.

They beat the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

However, the Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors And Los Angeles Lakers Announce Full Injury Reports

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