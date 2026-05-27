Golden State Warriors Get Bad Offseason News For Desired Trade

The Golden State Warriors badly want to add major new talents after a failed season to improve their chances of contending for another NBA Championship in the Stephen Curry era. Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James are considered the three biggest names that Golden State will try their hardest to acquire this offseason. Unfortunately, bad news is coming in that will complicate their chances to specifically add Leonard via a trade.

The Third Apron Podcast reported that the trade will be unlikely due to the Los Angeles Clippers not liking their realistic trade packages:

“I don’t think the Clippers should be interested in taking back those current Warriors (Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler) or in Andrew Wiggins’ case, a former Warriors champion.”

The quote shed a light on why both Golden State and the Miami Heat would each have to get creative to acquire Leonard. Either Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green must be included in the trade to make the finances work, but the Clippers wouldn’t want older players with major flaws. Miami hoping to trade Andrew Wiggins for Leonard also has the same risk of the Clippers not wanting his contract in exchange for their franchise superstar.

Could Golden State Offer Anything Else?

One interesting variable missing from the report is that Golden State has some of the most valuable draft picks available. Many NBA franchises expect the Warriors’ future draft picks at the end of the 2020s and early 2030s to be quite valuable if Curry and others retire when expected.

A team like the Clippers could make a trade to replenish their future draft assets since they traded many of their own picks in recent years. Trading away both James Harden and Ivica Zubac this season showed they are willing to move current talent for younger names.

Butler and Green could be considered negative contracts due to the former’s injuries and latter’s regression. However, Golden State would have to add a plethora of draft picks to improve the chances of the Clippers being tempted to take a bad contract. Leonard’s health could see the Warriors saving their picks and waiting for a younger name to invest that talent in.

Other Teams Hoping To Add Kawhi Leonard

The report here shed a light on how multiple teams will be interested in trading for Leonard after he had one of the best seasons of his career. Kawhi joining an aging roster like Golden State with his long health issues could lead to instant failure.

Miami wants Leonard since they badly lack a top ten level superstar and could present strong depth behind him. Rumored teams like the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Detroit Pistons will look to improve their rosters to contend for a title next season.

The Clippers will have a few offers to navigate and pick the best one to build their future around. Golden State must sweeten the pot with draft picks and a young player or two to stand any chance. The trade package must have enough to make the Clippers accept taking on a potentially terrible contract of Green or Butler.