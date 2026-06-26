Golden State Warriors Sign Intriguing Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday evening, CJ Gunn did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range in 32 games for DePaul.

Warriors Sign Intriguing Guard After NBA Draft

After the draft, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported the news that the Golden State Warriors had signed Gunn.

Siegel wrote: “The Warriors are signing former DePaul guard CJ Gunn to their Summer League team, team source told @ClutchPoints. Gunn averaged 13.1 PPG and 1.1 STL this past year in 32 games.”

Gunn had spent the first two seasons of his college career with the Indiana Hoosiers (before the last two at DePaul).

Social Media Reacts To Gunn Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Andy Thompson: “BREAKING: DePaul guard CJ Gunn has signed with the Golden State Warriors as an undrafted free agent, a source confirms to @TheDePaud. Gunn completed a workout with the team in the weeks leading up to the draft. He is believed to have upside as a perimeter piece.”

@Ary_Report: “Source: UDFA CJ Gunn agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Gunn, a 6-foot-7 wing out of DePaul, tested in the top 10% of the AIQ during the pre-draft process and impressed Warriors officials with his positional size, shooting ability, and long-term 3-and-D upside.”

@DubsLead: “THE WARRIORS SIGN CJ GUNN TO A DEAL GUNN WILL PLAY IN SUMMER LEAGUE AND COMPETE FOR A ROSTER SPOT IN THE FALL WELCOME TO THE BAY 💙💛”

@PatSpencerLover: “Warriors Summer League roster as of now: Will Richard LJ Cryer (TW) Malevy Leons (TW) Yaxel Lendeborg (11th pick) Lajae Jones (54th pick) Graham Ike (Gonzaga) Nick Boyd (Wisconsin) CJ Gunn (DePaul)”

@Tboogie1968: “Good luck CJ im rooting for you”

Based on all reports, the Warriors have been among the most active teams in the first 24 hours following the draft.