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Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Post

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before Game Five of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Kyle Lowry announced his retirement from the NBA.

The six-time NBA All-Star is most known for his time with the Toronto Raptors (where he won the 2019 title).

He has also had stops with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat over 20 years.

Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press wrote: “The Greatest Raptor of All Time, Kyle Lowry, made it official this morning. He’s doing what he always said he would: He’s signing with the Raptors so he can retire as a member of the franchise.”

Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyJimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shakes hands with Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat after defeating the Boston Celtics in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

One person who reacted to the news was Jimmy Butler.

The two were teammates on the Heat.

In 2023, they reached the NBA Finals together.

Butler wrote (via Instagram): “not much to say. but THANK YOU! for always being there for me. for being the best godfather to my baby girl. for being a legit brother to me. for helping me navigate through it all! CONGRATS! love you my rich BROTHER! ❤️❤️❤️ @kyle_lowry7

Lowry wrote in the comments: “BROTHER FOR LIFE!!!”

Fans React To Butler’s Post

GettyJimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat stands alongside Kyle Lowry #7 of the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here’s what people were saying in response to Butler’s post:

@shantsolmaz: “why’d I think this was a thank you post for the miami fans😩😩😩”

@alfrancisguerrero: “Seeing jimmy in Miami gear again 😢”

@edrizzle32: “Jimmy in the Miami Jersey… absolute icon and legend of the franchise. Don’t care about the exit. He will forever be a Miami Heat Hero/Goat/Legend.”

GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 7, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

@alecsilverman: “Damn. I wish the breakup wasn’t as bad as it was. JB22 was meant to be in the Miami Heat red and black”

@1nine7nine: “The nostalgia of all the pics had me about to tear up and then the last one saved me a box of tissues😂😂”

@dovitaubenfeld1: “Just come back man it’s bigger than basketball. Miami is your city.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Post

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