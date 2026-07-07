Golden State Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday, Kyle Lowry announced his retirement from the NBA.

The six-time NBA All-Star is most known for his time with the Toronto Raptors (where he won the 2019 title).

He has also had stops with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat over 20 years.

Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press wrote: “The Greatest Raptor of All Time, Kyle Lowry, made it official this morning. He’s doing what he always said he would: He’s signing with the Raptors so he can retire as a member of the franchise.”

Jimmy Butler Makes Heartfelt Post

One person who reacted to the news was Jimmy Butler.

The two were teammates on the Heat.

In 2023, they reached the NBA Finals together.

Butler wrote (via Instagram): “not much to say. but THANK YOU! for always being there for me. for being the best godfather to my baby girl. for being a legit brother to me. for helping me navigate through it all! CONGRATS! love you my rich BROTHER! ❤️❤️❤️ @kyle_lowry7”

Lowry wrote in the comments: “BROTHER FOR LIFE!!!”

Fans React To Butler’s Post

Here’s what people were saying in response to Butler’s post:

@shantsolmaz: “why’d I think this was a thank you post for the miami fans😩😩😩”

@alfrancisguerrero: “Seeing jimmy in Miami gear again 😢”

@edrizzle32: “Jimmy in the Miami Jersey… absolute icon and legend of the franchise. Don’t care about the exit. He will forever be a Miami Heat Hero/Goat/Legend.”

@alecsilverman: “Damn. I wish the breakup wasn’t as bad as it was. JB22 was meant to be in the Miami Heat red and black”

@1nine7nine: “The nostalgia of all the pics had me about to tear up and then the last one saved me a box of tissues😂😂”

@dovitaubenfeld1: “Just come back man it’s bigger than basketball. Miami is your city.”