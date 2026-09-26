Golden State Warriors Get Good Jimmy Butler News After Steph Curry Extension

The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry have reportedly agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the contract will include a player option for the 2028-29 season.

“BREAKING: Golden State’s Stephen Curry has agreed on a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028-29, sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted.

If Curry plays through the contract, he will play 20 years in Golden State.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks also reported that Curry took a paycut of $20 million to help the Warriors gain a bit more cap space next summer.

Warriors’ Good Jimmy Butler News

After Steph Curry’s extension news, The Athletic’s Nick Friedell opined on how the four-time NBA champion has given the Golden State Warriors another chance to compete for a title.

It’s on the Warriors to make the next three seasons count, starting this season, though next summer is more important.

Plenty of huge contracts are set to expire, including Jimmy Butler‘s and Draymond Green‘s.

According to Friedell, both players are open to retiring in Golden State and take smaller deals to remain in the Bay Area.

Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard also shared the same sentiment in terms of Butler’s preference to stay with his current team.

“Even Jimmy Butler, who has made some high-level mercenary moves, including the one to get him to the Warriors, might be moved to stick around past his expiring contract for this season, perhaps for less money, to keep playing with Curry,” Kawakami wrote.

Butler is set to miss at least the first two months of the new season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL injury suffered in January.

In his absence, the Warriors are expected to rely on rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg for production.

Update on Jimmy Butler’s Recovery

Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, Anthony Slater shared an update on Jimmy Butler’s recovery ahead of training camp on September 29.

“As far as the rehab goes, he’s very much in the middle months, the middle stages of long ACL rehab,” Anthony Slater said via BasketNews. “I’ve heard good updates on his progress and the strengthening of his knee, but he’s still months away from being on an NBA court. The team is going to open camp in Hawaii in a couple weeks.” “He’s expected to just be able to do individual stuff on the side,” he added. “Eventually, he’ll hit the checkpoints, but even though he won’t be on the court to start the season, he is obviously still a big leader for the team.”

The Golden State Warriors will hold their training camp in Hawaii. They will play against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first preseason game on October 4 at the Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.