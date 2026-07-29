Golden State Warriors Get Good News About Adding Co-Star For Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors still have some good news to find peace with after missing out on multiple superstars this offseason to potentially pair up with longtime star Steph Curry in the twilight years of his NBA career.

However, the Warriors are still among the top contenders for a star, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

Windhorst said the Warriors still have what it takes to land a big-name free agent. He also called for everyone to stay tuned, as the Warriors could still have a lot of tricks up their sleeve for the upcoming few months.

“They have an attractive place to play,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I don’t know what it’ll look like eight months from now. Give up on the Warriors and their chance to draw players if you want. But I would just stay tuned. And I know that’s not what anybody wants to hear. But the Sixers fans were annoyed a couple of weeks ago. So you just wait and watch.”

Warriors Miss Out On Stars This Offseason

The Warriors targeted Giannis Antetokounmpo until he joined the Miami Heat, and Jaylen Brown until he was traded to the 76ers. The Warriors were also in the race to get LeBron James in free agency, before he signed a two-year, $8 million deal in Philadelphia.

Missing out on them left the Warriors without a co-star to pair up with Curry, considering the injuries the roster has.

Jimmy Butler, who is considered to be Curry’s biggest co-star, is still recovering from a torn ACL and will only return to action early in 2027. Moses Moody, a versatile forward, is also injured and will only be back in 2027.

For the 2026-2027 season, the Warriors have a payroll around $213 million to $262 million depending on total luxury allocations.

However, following Draymond Green’s one-year, $27.7 million re-signing, they sit at $8.3 million below the second apron and are positioned to clear a massive financial slate with over $140 million in projected cap space by the 2027 offseason to put them in prime position to sign a big-name player next offseason.

Warriors Urged To Not Take Steph Curry For Granted

The Warriors have struggled to add a formidable star alongside Curry over the past two years.

They are now urged to find another star to make sure Curry ends his career on a winning note.

“This whole two timeline garbage that [the Warriors] were trying to pull off, like that’s where all of this sort of stems from is ‘We’re trying to ahead of Steph Curry’ as opposed to ‘Hey man, let’s see if we can maximize and make the best of this,’” ESPN analyst Vince Goodwill said in The Hoop Collective podcast hosted by NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“Steph has never really threatened to go anywhere and the Warriors know that and that’s why they’ve been able to do the things that they’ve been doing,” he said. “If Steph kicked it a completely different way, then we would be having different conversations. I think this is the first salvo of ‘Hey, don’t take me for granted here.’”

Curry will be 39 years old in March 2027. It is just a matter of time before his legend will finally end in Golden State.

The Warriors must not take that remaining time for granted.