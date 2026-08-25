Warriors Receive Major Good News About Jimmy Butler’s Potential NBA Return

The Golden State Warriors have remained stagnant during this offseason after missing out on multiple major names in the trade market and free agency.

Among the players they missed were Jaylen Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James.

However, they can now actually take a sigh of relief as Jimmy Butler, the Warriors’ second-best player behind Steph Curry, could return as early as Christmas Day, according to Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard.

Here Is The Best-Case Scenario For Jimmy Butler And Golden State Warriors

Butler is recovering from a torn right ACL in his knee. He does not have an official return date.

“For the record: It’s too early to know when Jimmy Butler will return,” Emerman wrote on X. “He’s just recently getting back on the court. I’d imagine some point between Christmas and March. Again: who knows? It’s a 9-12 month injury. Getting worked up about it now doesn’t make much sense.”

Butler tore his right ACL on January 19, 2026, which ended his season early. That left Curry without a co-star toward the end of the 2025-2026 NBA season, when the Warriors lost in the play-in tournament to the Phoenix Suns.

He is progressing well in his rehabilitation and has recently started getting back on the court, according to multiple reports and video circulation on social media.

While the Warriors have not officially committed to a timetable, reports indicate Butler is targeting a return anywhere from Christmas Day 2026 through March 2027. He is expected to miss the start of the 2026–27 regular season, just like Emerman said.

Butler is entering the final year of his contract, carrying a $56.8 million salary for the upcoming season.

Butler’s name has surfaced in various hypothetical offseason trade proposals, though insiders said earlier in the offseason that the Warriors’ front office is focused on supporting Stephen Curry and integrating Butler back onto the floor rather than moving him.

Butler averaged 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game for the Warriors in 38 games during the 2025-2026 NBA regular season.

When Butler returns, Curry will again get a star teammate, someone who can carry the offense whenever the four-time NBA champion and former MVP is on the bench or getting jostled by opposing defense.

Jimmy Butler Wants To Retire With The Warriors Organization

Jimmy Butler, in his exclusive interview with Anthony Slater of ESPN, declared that he wants to end his career with the Warriors, but acknowledged that that is out of his control.

“I’m right back to who I’ve always been,” Butler said. “Probably better if we was to really talk about it. I know I’m still going to be a top player whenever I get back. I have a couple good years left in me, and we’re going to ride it until the wheels fall off.”

“End is a bad word, but this is where I want to be done. Retire here. This organization is top-tier. It’s the best. Keep it a buck. It’s the best. You’re playing with one of the greatest players ever. I’m grateful to be able to witness this. I want to be able to do my part, get this organization back on top where we belong.”

For now, Butler, who is 36 years old, is still hoping to get a championship before ending his NBA career. Perhaps, it would come alongside all-time great Steph Curry with the Warriors, if they both became healthy.