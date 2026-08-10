Warriors Receive Good News From Injured Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors got some good news this offseason from their injured players, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

According to Clutchpoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors are seeing positive progression in Butler and Moody’s recoveries. Siegel even added more great updates on Butler, who could return to action for the Warriors ahead of schedule.

“And so far so good for both of them; they’ve been looking good off the court in their workouts, they’re progressing nicely, and there have been no setbacks to this point,” Siegel said in the latest episode of Clutch Scoops.

“We’ve even heard some small hints about Jimmy Butler being ahead of schedule,” Siegel added.

Jimmy Butler’s Injury Timeline For The Warriors Revealed

Butler and Moody are both recovering from major long-term lower-limb injuries sustained during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Butler suffered a torn right ACL in January 2026, while Moody sustained a left patellar tendon tear in March 2026.

Both are progressing well through rehab with no setbacks so far.

Butler is also targeting a return to the court in early 2027. Siegel reported that the Warriors’ expectation is for him to return before the trade deadline in February.

“Jimmy Butler is looking good, and he’s currently aiming to be back before the trade deadline,” Siegel said.

“That’s basically the timeline that the Warriors are operating on right now. How can we maximize what we have to be good heading into the trade deadline, and then they’ll see what moves are available.”

This comes after concerns arose when the Warriors failed to secure a big-name player this offseason. The Warriors went after Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James, but their efforts went to naught.

The Warriors are expected to parade the same roster as last season, when they won 37 games and failed to make it to the NBA playoffs.

That also means that Steph Curry will remain without any star-level help next season until Butler fully recovers from his injury.

Warriors Could Endure A Gap Year Next Season

The Warriors are warned that the 2026-2027 NBA season could be a gap year for the team, after missing out on numerous major names in the market.

“The Warriors anticipate evaluating the first half of the season while awaiting the midseason returns of Butler and Moody. Meanwhile, Dunleavy & Co. still have some latitude with the roster. But it’s hard to fathom striking gold in August or September,” wrote NBC’s Monte Morre. “Dub Nation had been warned that 2026-27 was lining up as a ‘gap year.’ The offseason focus would be on internal development rather than external additions. Do not expect gifts in July. None came.”

Curry will be 39 years old by 2027 and is not expected to continue to lead the Warriors through the stacked Western Conference.

The team is also aging with the likes of Draymond Green, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis. Curry’s help also includes Brandin Podziemski and Quentin Post.

Pressure is now mounting for the Warriors’ campaign next season. The team has nowhere to go but to improve its roster in any way it can.