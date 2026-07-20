‘Oh My God:’ Warriors Receive Good News About LeBron James And Anthony Davis

The Golden State Warriors may have just revived their chances of getting LeBron James in free agency after a massive claim made by a former NBA champion.

In a live recording episode of the Club 520 podcast at Fanatics Fest in New York City, PJ Tucker, a former NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, said that LeBron would sign with the Warriors while Anthony Davis would be on his way out of the Washington Wizards to form a big four in Golden State alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

“I like Bron to go to Golden State,” Tucker said alongside former NBA player Jeff Teague. “It’s going to be tough—Bron and Wardell [Steph Curry] together. Oh my God.”

“AD about to get out of Washington. They going to get AD. AD and Bron to Golden State. What’s up,” Tucker added.

PJ Tucker says LeBron James is going to Golden State: “I like Bron in Golden State it’s going to be tough. Oh my god. AD about to get out of Washington. They going to get AD. AD and Bron to Golden State. What’s up.” (Via @club520podcast) https://t.co/ScIgja3QBX pic.twitter.com/nVu1IVq13B — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) July 20, 2026

Davis being traded to the Warriors has been rumored this offseason. However, the Wizards have also denied any intentions to move him to any team.

It Would Take A Lot To Bring LeBron James And Anthony Davis To Golden State

To land Davis, the Warriors would likely have to part with major assets such as Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL, and a haul of draft capital, including unprotected first-round picks and pick swaps, to the Wizards.

However, insiders reported that the Warriors are hesitant to mortgage their entire future and trade multiple unprotected first-round picks for aging superstars.

Pulling such a trade would give James all the reasons to sign with the Warriors and potentially end his career with one of his greatest teammates and his greatest rival in Curry.

Former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green declined his player option last month to become an unrestricted free agent, sparking speculation that he was clearing cap space to help recruit the duo, but the Wizards’ unwillingness to part with Davis remains the biggest roadblock in such a scenario.

James and Davis played six seasons together as teammates with the Lakers, from the 2019-2020 season through the 2024-2025 season. During their tenure in Los Angeles, the duo led the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship.

Davis was traded away from the Lakers as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade in February 2025.

Draymond Green Leads The Pitch To Get LeBron James To Golden State

Draymond Green certainly wants LeBron James on his team next season.

According to Green on his podcast, he threw a pitch to LeBron, but he is letting him take his time with his decision.

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there, I’d be crazy if we’re together for x amount of days and at no point am I like, ‘yo, we need to chop it up, what the hell going on? what we doing?’ of course I did that and of course the pitch was crazy… with the things I shared in it, it’s definitely gonna make the brain work a little bit,” Green said.

Having James, Davis, Curry, and Green would be the dream scenario for the Warriors this season. While they have to clear some roadblocks to pull it off, the Warriors remain an intriguing team for superstars this offseason.