Warriors Get Good Steph Curry News Amid Stagnant Offseason

The Golden State Warriors have had a quiet and stagnant offseason after missing out on LeBron James in free agency.

Steph Curry is also entering the final year of his contract, but the Warriors have not made any significant changes to their roster. They re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton and replaced Quinten Post with Charles Bassey.

The franchise that won 37 wins last season could be on their way to being on the same level after failing to add a game-changing player or two. Nevertheless, they recently received some positive news about Curry.

Warriors Get Good Steph Curry News

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard shared some insider updates about the Golden State Warriors. Emerman delivered an update on Curry’s future in the Bay Area.

“We could only go by what’s available, the information available to us,” Emerman said, via HoopsHype. “The information available to us in terms of what Steph has said publicly, what people around him have said privately, is that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. So, I don’t see that changing. “It’s possible that things can change and things can go really sideways and maybe he has a change of heart, but no, the Warriors want him to finish as a Warrior, he wants to finish here.”

Play

Curry has one year left on his current contract with the Warriors. He is set to earn $62.59 million next season and could enter unrestricted free agency if he doesn’t sign an extension.

The four-time NBA champion will be 39 by that time next year, but he will likely still be a hot commodity in free agency. He might not be the player he once was, but his shooting ability alone prolongs his already incredible career. He remains a gravitational force on offense, which would make him fit anywhere in the league.

Shams Charania Shares Same Update on Steph Curry

Before Danny Emerman, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared the same update about Steph Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors in an appearance on The Stephen A. Show. Charania reported that Curry and the Warriors are expected to negotiate a new contract in August.

“I fully expect there to be contract extension talks when he’s eligible,” Charania said, via RealGM. “I believe it’s in late August that they’re going to discuss an extension, whether it’s a one-year or two-year extension that he’s eligible for.” “I’ve not sensed any feel that he wants to leave Golden State. And if he is going to stay in Golden State, which I fully expect, then you’re going to have to deal with the lumps that come with it.”

Curry has been with the Warriors since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009. He turned into a superstar, leading the franchise to four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.