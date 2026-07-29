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Warriors Get Good Steph Curry News Amid Stagnant Offseason

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Steph Curry
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Steph Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors leaves the court after they beat the Denver Nuggets in overtime at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors have had a quiet and stagnant offseason after missing out on LeBron James in free agency.

Steph Curry is also entering the final year of his contract, but the Warriors have not made any significant changes to their roster. They re-signed Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton and replaced Quinten Post with Charles Bassey.

The franchise that won 37 wins last season could be on their way to being on the same level after failing to add a game-changing player or two. Nevertheless, they recently received some positive news about Curry.

Warriors Get Good Steph Curry News

Steph Curry

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on October 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s Willard & Dibs, Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard shared some insider updates about the Golden State Warriors. Emerman delivered an update on Curry’s future in the Bay Area.

“We could only go by what’s available, the information available to us,” Emerman said, via HoopsHype. “The information available to us in terms of what Steph has said publicly, what people around him have said privately, is that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. So, I don’t see that changing.

“It’s possible that things can change and things can go really sideways and maybe he has a change of heart, but no, the Warriors want him to finish as a Warrior, he wants to finish here.”

Curry has one year left on his current contract with the Warriors. He is set to earn $62.59 million next season and could enter unrestricted free agency if he doesn’t sign an extension.

The four-time NBA champion will be 39 by that time next year, but he will likely still be a hot commodity in free agency. He might not be the player he once was, but his shooting ability alone prolongs his already incredible career. He remains a gravitational force on offense, which would make him fit anywhere in the league.

Shams Charania Shares Same Update on Steph Curry

Steph Curry

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a foul was called on the Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Chase Center on December 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Before Danny Emerman, ESPN’s Shams Charania shared the same update about Steph Curry’s future with the Golden State Warriors in an appearance on The Stephen A. Show. Charania reported that Curry and the Warriors are expected to negotiate a new contract in August.

“I fully expect there to be contract extension talks when he’s eligible,” Charania said, via RealGM. “I believe it’s in late August that they’re going to discuss an extension, whether it’s a one-year or two-year extension that he’s eligible for.”

“I’ve not sensed any feel that he wants to leave Golden State. And if he is going to stay in Golden State, which I fully expect, then you’re going to have to deal with the lumps that come with it.”

Curry has been with the Warriors since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009. He turned into a superstar, leading the franchise to four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Get Good Steph Curry News Amid Stagnant Offseason

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