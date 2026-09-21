Warriors Sign 6-Foot-9, 250-Pound Center to 2-Year Deal

The Golden State Warriors rounded out their two-way roster Monday, agreeing to a two-year, two-way deal with center Graham Ike. Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints first reported the signing, with Brett Siegel confirming the same. Ike joins LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons as the third and final two-way player on Golden State’s roster.

Ike’s Path to the Warriors

Ike went undrafted out of Gonzaga this year despite a strong final college season, averaging 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds en route to third-team All-American honors. The Warriors initially brought him in on an Exhibit-10 contract after the draft, and he made the most of his opportunity in Las Vegas Summer League, where he was part of Golden State’s championship-winning squad alongside first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

Across nine Summer League games, Ike averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 78.9 percent from the line. He flashed real touch around the basket on floaters and push shots, along with some face-up range out to about 18 feet. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, that offensive skill set paired with his frame made him a clear NBA-caliber talent, and the Warriors moved to lock him up on a two-way deal rather than risk losing him elsewhere.

Source confirms this to @ClutchPoints. A two-year deal, two-way contract for Graham Ike. The Gonzaga big man averaged 10.0 points, 7.2 rebounds in 21.2 minutes in Summer League. The quote he took to heart from Mark Few going into the league: “Don’t tip-toe into a bar fight.” https://t.co/7W0gUw19Q3 — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) September 21, 2026

Why Golden State Prioritized Center Depth

The move signals the Warriors leaning toward frontcourt depth over adding another traditional wing. Golden State’s three centers on standard contracts, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Charles Bassey, all carry injury histories, making a fourth big man a sensible insurance policy. That said, the roster’s more glaring need arguably sits on the wing, with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody both out indefinitely with knee injuries. Leons offers some positional versatility to slide into wing minutes, though his three-point shooting struggles could limit how much the Warriors lean on him there.

Golden State had other options for that final two-way spot. Second-round pick Lajae Jones now appears ticketed for a stash role overseas with no roster spots left for him. Guard Chance McMillian, whose shooting and defense could have helped on the wing despite being undersized at 6-foot-3, was another possibility the team passed on.

Ike just turned 24, a detail that raises questions about his long-term ceiling. Still, his combination of experience and physical readiness should make him a candidate for multiple call-ups to Golden State’s roster over the course of the season.