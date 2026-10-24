Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement Before Suns Game

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Phoenix to face off with the Suns.

The Warriors are coming off a 111-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

Draymond Green finished the loss with five points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement

For Saturday’s game, the Warriors will likely be without Green.

The future Hall of Famer is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Steph Curry officially ruled out tonight in Phoenix for the Warriors first back-to-back. Right knee management. Brandin Podziemski and Al Horford also out. Draymond Green is doubtful.”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Slater:

@baby_face_goat: “3 Games 3 different starting lineups Only the warriors”

@DannyG_49: “3rd game and they’re already more shorthanded than they were late last season. Incredible roster construction.”

@antshar: “On their way to 0-6 by the end of next week”

@stainlessk11: “Steph out and draymond is with him 😂😂 they are making fun at us it’s crazy”

Looking At Green

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He has spent all 14 years of his career with Golden State.

At 36, Green is no longer in his prime (but he is still an elite defender and passer).

Green helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships from 2015-22.

They have made the NBA Finals six times during his tenure with the franchise.

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Suns in the play-in tournament.

They are currently 0-2.

Following the Suns, the Warriors will visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday.