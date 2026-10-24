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Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement Before Suns Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 18: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on December 18, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Phoenix to face off with the Suns.

The Warriors are coming off a 111-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).

Draymond Green finished the loss with five points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 2/4 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.

Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement

GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Saturday’s game, the Warriors will likely be without Green.

The future Hall of Famer is listed as doubtful on the injury report.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater wrote: “Steph Curry officially ruled out tonight in Phoenix for the Warriors first back-to-back. Right knee management. Brandin Podziemski and Al Horford also out. Draymond Green is doubtful.”

Here’s what people were saying in response to Slater:

@baby_face_goat: “3 Games 3 different starting lineups Only the warriors”

@DannyG_49: “3rd game and they’re already more shorthanded than they were late last season. Incredible roster construction.”

@antshar: “On their way to 0-6 by the end of next week”

@stainlessk11: “Steph out and draymond is with him 😂😂 they are making fun at us it’s crazy”

Looking At Green

GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors complains about a call during the first half of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He has spent all 14 years of his career with Golden State.

At 36, Green is no longer in his prime (but he is still an elite defender and passer).

GettyDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Cameron Boozer #27 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Green helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships from 2015-22.

They have made the NBA Finals six times during his tenure with the franchise.

Looking At The Warriors

GettyGolden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr complains about a call during the first half of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Suns in the play-in tournament.

They are currently 0-2.

Following the Suns, the Warriors will visit the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement Before Suns Game

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