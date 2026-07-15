The LeBron James sweepstakes remains highly active, and a conclusion is expected to come soon. The Golden State Warriors can finally move on with the offseason, with or without picking up the Hall of Famer.

Lately, the Warriors have been gaining more steam in the race for James. A lot of that has to do with Draymond Green taking the time to hang out with the free agent forward.

While Green has been in a unique situation, getting a chance to have face time with LeBron, it might not be the advantage that everybody believes it is.

Warriors Get Grim Update On LeBron James NBA Free Agency Pursuit

According to NBC Sports, LeBron’s hang sessions with Green aren’t something to overthink in the James pursuit.

“It’s known that LeBron was spending time with Draymond Green, but be careful not to read too much into it. League sources NBC Sports has spoken with still think all signs point to Cleveland as the destination, but other reputable reports have Miami and Philadelphia in the mix as well,” Kurt Helin wrote on July 14.

Beyond Green, LeBron is known to have opened a line of communication with other players who are relevant in the James market.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have had multiple players in communication with the ex-Laker.

LeBron James’ 2026 NBA Free Agency

It feels like LeBron’s summer has gone in a ton of different directions.

As the 2025-2026 NBA season was winding down, it seemed that retirement or a return to the Lakers on a different contract were the two likely options for LeBron.

Eventually, it became clear that LeBron James wasn’t ready to call it a career.

However, he informed the Lakers that he would be on his way before the start of NBA free agency at the end of June.

The Warriors had a strong standing in his market initially, but the Cavaliers made a hard push early on. Miami, Philadelphia, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have all made a good impression as well.

Anything can happen between July 15 and whenever the official decision day is, but the Warriors must not be feeling any better after the latest update.