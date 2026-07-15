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Warriors Get Grim Update On LeBron James NBA Free Agency Pursuit

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Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during warm ups prior to facing the Golden State Warriors in game five of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 10, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The LeBron James sweepstakes remains highly active, and a conclusion is expected to come soon. The Golden State Warriors can finally move on with the offseason, with or without picking up the Hall of Famer.

Lately, the Warriors have been gaining more steam in the race for James. A lot of that has to do with Draymond Green taking the time to hang out with the free agent forward.

While Green has been in a unique situation, getting a chance to have face time with LeBron, it might not be the advantage that everybody believes it is.

Warriors Get Grim Update On LeBron James NBA Free Agency Pursuit

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)free agency pitch to LeBron James

According to NBC Sports, LeBron’s hang sessions with Green aren’t something to overthink in the James pursuit.

“It’s known that LeBron was spending time with Draymond Green, but be careful not to read too much into it. League sources NBC Sports has spoken with still think all signs point to Cleveland as the destination, but other reputable reports have Miami and Philadelphia in the mix as well,” Kurt Helin wrote on July 14.

Beyond Green, LeBron is known to have opened a line of communication with other players who are relevant in the James market.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have had multiple players in communication with the ex-Laker.

LeBron James’ 2026 NBA Free Agency

Bronny James and LeBron James

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks past his son, Bronny James #9, before their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It feels like LeBron’s summer has gone in a ton of different directions.

As the 2025-2026 NBA season was winding down, it seemed that retirement or a return to the Lakers on a different contract were the two likely options for LeBron.

Eventually, it became clear that LeBron James wasn’t ready to call it a career.

However, he informed the Lakers that he would be on his way before the start of NBA free agency at the end of June.

The Warriors had a strong standing in his market initially, but the Cavaliers made a hard push early on. Miami, Philadelphia, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have all made a good impression as well.

Anything can happen between July 15 and whenever the official decision day is, but the Warriors must not be feeling any better after the latest update.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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