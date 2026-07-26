Warriors Urged to Strike Blockbuster NBA Trade for Controversial $197 Million Star

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to find answers regarding their next move following LeBron James spurning the franchise for the Philadelphia 76ers. There are no shortage of rumors linking the Warriors to other stars, but so far Golden State has had a relatively quiet NBA free agency amid all the chatter.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale outlined potential moves for the Warriors and other contenders to make after striking out on James. Heavy Sports recently explored the idea of a Kevin Durant trade, an interesting but unlikely alternative for Golden State.

Another name the analyst floated is New Orleans Pelicans controversial star Zion Williamson.

“With the exception of 2030, they control all of their own first-round picks moving forward,” Favale wrote in a July 24, 2026, story titled, “What’s Next for Every LeBron James Suitor After 76ers Signing?” “And even the 2030 selection is under top-20 protection.

“They can still trade the juicier end of it. Salaries for Butler ($56.8 million), Moody ($12.5 million) and Brandin Podziemski ($5.7 million) give them plenty of different trade structures to explore,” Favale added

“Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Aaron Gordon, Kevin Durant, Ryan Rollins, Derrick White and Michael Porter Jr. are just some of the names worth checking in on. Really, anything that suggests the Warriors are committed to doing more than the bare minimum to optimize what’s left of Steph’s window would suffice.”

Warriors Rumors: Would Golden State Be Willing to Trade for Zion Williamson’s $197 Million Contract?

The former No. 1 pick has had a bit of a wild ride since being one of the most highly touted prospects in recent memory. Williamson has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $197 million contract.

Part of the challenge for Williamson has been his availability as the star has battled injuries throughout his NBA career. Williamson was able to play in 62 games in 2025-26, a stark improvement from his 30 appearances the previous season.

The star averaged 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 25% from long range in 2025-26.

Can Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Take NBA Career to Next Level?

Pelicans fans are hoping that new head coach Jamahl Mosley can unlock a new level in Williamson’s game. Mosley has experience working with stars like Paolo Banchero and Luka Doncic.

“He hasn’t even scratched the surface of things he can do,” Mosley said of Williamson during a May 26, press conference, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I really do believe that.

“And I think being able to open the floor up more for him, attacking, being able to play him in different positions, because he’s an excellent basketball player with a high IQ for playmaking, for making guys around him better, knowing when to make plays and the right passes to make.”

Warriors News: Golden State Looking to Build a Post-Steph Curry Roster

With James off the table, it is unclear exactly what the Warriors plan to do. The San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami suggested that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is aiming to build the next team after Steph Curry.

This is not exactly an encouraging sign for the current state of the franchise given Curry is on the back end of his career.

“What a shame. Steph Curry is still one of the best players in the world,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor responded to idea of focusing on a post-Curry world. “To not make an effort to win another title with him is truly a joke.

“And if you’re not gonna do that, then you have to trade him. Instead, the Warriors are just wasting Steph’s final years. So sad.”