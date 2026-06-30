Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup If LeBron James Bolts Lakers for Golden State

It appears LeBron James will not be finishing his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors are emerging as a top contender to land the superstar in NBA free agency. What would the Warriors roster and starting lineup look like with James?

While it is far from a guarantee, let’s take a look at the Warriors roster and lineup pending James’ signing. First, here is what we know so far about James’ future.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James has informed the Lakers that he will not return to Los Angeles. As of now, James has not revealed where he intends to sign in NBA free agency.

“BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN,” Charania detailed in a June 30, message on X.

Here’s what the Warriors would look like with James.

Warriors Roster & Projected Starting Lineup With LeBron James

Obviously, a lot can happen, and James could sign elsewhere. Let’s take a look at a hypothetical Warriors starting lineup and roster if James does join Steph Curry in Golden State.

Aside from James, the Warriors have a lot of questions to answer. Players listed in italics are free agents and far from a certainty to return to Golden State.

This is what the Warriors lineup could look like if Butler is not traded, but keep in mind the star is expected to miss the start of the season with an ACL injury.

Golden State will need to add veterans to fill out the roster and most of these players will likely need to sign minimum deals.

Warriors Projected Startling 5 & Roster If Golden State Lands LeBron James & Anthony Davis

There has been plenty of chatter that the Warriors are not done making moves, even if the team signs James. In ongoing NBA rumors, Golden State has been linked to a potential trade with the Washington Wizards for James’ former teammate Anthony Davis.

Butler would be the most likely candidate to be traded if the Warriors acquire Davis. Players listed in italics are free agents and are not guaranteed to be on the Warriors roster.