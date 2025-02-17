Hall-of-Famer Rips Draymond Green For NBA Criticism With 5-Word Message

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green made headlines over NBA All-Star Weekend, calling out the Association, for what he believed, as being “very boring.”

During an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio ahead of Sunday night’s main event, Hall-of-Fame point guard Oscar Robertson called out the former Defensive Player of the Year for his comments.

Robertson played 14 NBA seasons from 1960-1974, spending his first 10 years with the Cincinnati Royals (now Sacramento Kings) and final four campaigns with the Milwaukee Bucks. The “Big O” collected both a Rookie of the Year and MVP award and racked up 12 All-Star honors, 11 All-NBA nods and one NBA title across his career.

The now-86-year-old Robertson is widely regarded as one of the most well-rounded players in league history, holding the record for most triple-doubles (181) until Russell Westbrook passed him in 2021.

Robertson: ‘Who Cares What Draymond Says?’

The 1963-64 NBA MVP roasted the Warriors’ four-time champion, arguing that Green is known for running his mouth.

“Draymond says so much. Who cares what Draymond says? It doesn’t mean anything,” Robertson said. “People either like the game or they don’t. I think people enjoy the game, especially if their team can win.”

In his recent exchange with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, the 34-year-old Michigan native cited a past interview with the late Kobe Bryant in which the latter called the game “accidental basketball.”

Bryant had said that the NBA was “all penetrate and pitch,” concluding “you may make the shot, you may not.”

“He couldn’t have been more right,” Green said, per Reynolds. “Every possession is some type of chess move. … You don’t get that today in the NBA, often. … You don’t just get that on a regular basis. It’s just who can run faster, who can hit more 3s. It’s no substance. I think it’s very boring.”

The four-time All-Star is ninth among active players and 16th overall with his 32 career triple-doubles, though he’s only had one such performance in the last three-plus seasons.

Robertson Questions What Green Brings to the Game

Robertson wasn’t done in his criticism of Green, questioning what the former Michigan State Spartan contributes to the game at this stage of his career.

“It might be boring to him, because if he’s not passing the ball to (Stephen) Curry, what is he doing? Not to single that out because I think he knows how to play basketball, but he’s passing the ball to Curry more than anyone I’ve ever seen in basketball,” Robertson said. “It might be boring to him at times because of what he’s doing. Maybe it is boring. He’s not shooting a lot. He’s not guarding a lot, so it’s boring.”

With his quartet of championships and All-Star recognitions, plus eight All-Defensive honors and pair of All-NBA nods, Green is likely to join Robertson in the Basketball Hall of Fame someday. For now, though, the former second-round pick remains best known for being arguably the most outspoken player in the NBA, which will occasionally rub some (like Robertson) the wrong way.