Golden State Warriors Get Delivered Harsh Reality Even If They Sign LeBron James

LeBron James is still one of the best players in the NBA at 41.

He is coming off another elite season where he had averages of 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field in 60 games.

That said, James is currently a free agent after spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on June 30): “LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN.”

One of the teams who has been mentioned as a possible suitor for James is the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Get Delivered Harsh Reality

On Friday, former NBA star Brandon Jennings sent out a bold post about the Warriors.

Jennings wrote: “Warriors will be a play in team if they get Bron. Too many games being missed.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@calebbeltz: “I agree on that, especially if they don’t make another move.”

@AdrianKB24_: “They won’t make the playoffs.”

@SCRIZZLLEE: “This the part people not talking about lmao … whoever he goes to gonna have to build a whole identity for almost half a season cuz he not gone start playing until December lmao”

@_HannibalT: “I think i have to agree. It’s wild they ain’t got Steph nobody else who can legit win off the dribble after trading poole.”

@BCEQuan: “They are a play in team regardless 🤷🏾‍♂️”

James is going into his 24th NBA season.

He has also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.

Looking At Golden State

The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the 9th seed in the Western Conference with a 37-45 record.

They lost to the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

The franchise last won a title in 2022.