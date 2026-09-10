The Golden State Warriors were one of a few teams linked to the three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons this offseason.

After months of teasing his NBA comeback, Simmons finally landed a formal offer to join the Sacramento Kings. While that suggested the Warriors were out of the Simmons business, a recent contract update for Simmons proves there are no guarantees in Sacramento.

Warriors Get Important Ben Simmons News After Showing Interest

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Simmons’ one-year deal is not guaranteed.

While Simmons could make up to $3.5 million for playing the entire season with the Kings, they could cut ties before the start of the regular season for nothing—or only pay him part of the money after he makes $1 million for making the opening night roster.

The Warriors didn’t seem to have strong interest in Simmons before, but he’s still a player they could keep their eye on throughout the early stages of the 2026-2027 season.

Ben Simmons’ NBA Career

Drafted first-overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016, Simmons debuted one year later after recovering from a foot injury.

The star guard won the league’s Rookie of the Year award and became an All-Star by year two. The Sixers run was extremely promising for Simmons. He posted averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over four years. Simmons was a three-time All-Star.

In 2021-2022, Simmons forced a trade out of Philadelphia. He landed with the Brooklyn Nets. Over three years with the Nets, Simmons struggled to get back in the All-Star conversation and dealt with injuries. After seeing the court for 90 games, Simmons reached a buyout and joined the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent.

During his final NBA run with the Clippers, Simmons appeared in 18 games. He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Simmons took the entire 2025-2026 season off to get his body right. After being away from the NBA for a season, Simmons seems confident he can be impactful on both sides of the floor again. He is looking forward to showcasing his skills once again with the Kings.