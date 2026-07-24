The multiple golf sessions with LeBron James and Draymond Green have led NBA fans to believe there is a real chance the two NBA stars could link up as teammates for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

If they do, it will more than likely be on the Golden State Warriors.

But reality is that they are both free to sign wherever. LeBron has considered Golden State, but he has several teams attempting to lure him in. Currently, the Warriors are not favored to land LeBron.

As for Draymond Green, the expectation from the jump was that he would end up back on the Warriors. Is there a chance that Green could pack up and follow James to another city, shocking the NBA world?

Warriors Get Important Draymond Green Update Amid LeBron James Pursuit

Warriors insider for ESPN Anthony Slater made it clear that Green doesn’t have any tricks up his sleeve.

“You see the number on that graphic? $27.7 million, Draymond Green gave that back under the assumption that if it comes down to it, he can get something near that back to the Warriors,” Slater said on ESPN on July 23.

“It was flexibility to get that and go chase LeBron. If they were to get LeBron, that could maybe get him a multi-year deal at a lower number, but still, financial security. … Draymond would have to take the minimum. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million.”

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After making $25.8 million with the Warriors in 2025-2026, Green could’ve opted in for a $27.67 million deal for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He might take a discount after signing a four-year, $100 million deal in 2023, but not to the same extent as LeBron.