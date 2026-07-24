SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during a break in play against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Chase Center on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kelley L Cox/Getty Images)
The multiple golf sessions with LeBron James and Draymond Green have led NBA fans to believe there is a real chance the two NBA stars could link up as teammates for the 2026-2027 NBA season.
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors watch as a Warriors player shoots a free throw in the first quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
But reality is that they are both free to sign wherever. LeBron has considered Golden State, but he has several teams attempting to lure him in. Currently, the Warriors are not favored to land LeBron.
As for Draymond Green, the expectation from the jump was that he would end up back on the Warriors. Is there a chance that Green could pack up and follow James to another city, shocking the NBA world?
Warriors Get Important Draymond Green Update Amid LeBron James Pursuit
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 17: Draymond Green #23 (R) of the Golden State Warriors reacts alongside head coach Steve Kerr after being ejected during the final moments of an NBA play-in tournament game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
“You see the number on that graphic? $27.7 million, Draymond Green gave that back under the assumption that if it comes down to it, he can get something near that back to the Warriors,” Slater said on ESPN on July 23.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers hugs in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
“It was flexibility to get that and go chase LeBron. If they were to get LeBron, that could maybe get him a multi-year deal at a lower number, but still, financial security. … Draymond would have to take the minimum. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million. … I know Draymond Green. He likes $27.7 million a lot more than $3.9 million.”
After making $25.8 million with the Warriors in 2025-2026, Green could’ve opted in for a $27.67 million deal for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He might take a discount after signing a four-year, $100 million deal in 2023, but not to the same extent as LeBron.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso