Warriors Get Good News on Moses Moody Ahead of Season

Moses Moody opened up about his mindset through a long rehab process during Golden State Warriors media day Monday. He is recovering from a knee injury that will keep him out for the early portion of the 2026-27 season.

Moody’s Perspective After the Injury

Moody said he found a way to stay positive almost immediately after tearing his left patellar tendon in a March 26 game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area. “It’s funny. My first thought on the ground was, I know this is going to be a good thing at some point. I’m going to say I’m happy this happened,” Moody said. “So what’s the point of being upset about it right now if I’m going to be happy that it happened?”

He described the moment of the injury itself as surprisingly calm. “Well, it didn’t hurt, first off. I guess you don’t got a lot of nerves in that area,” Moody said. “I’m looking at it, and I’m, like, I should probably be in pain and screaming and all that right now, but actually it doesn’t hurt.”

Where Moody’s Recovery Stands

Moody said he is currently doing light on-court activity as part of his rehab. He called the process tedious but rewarding. “I’m in a good spot with it all,” Moody said. “It’s been a fun process, tedious, you know, day by day and everything, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

There is no firm return date yet, but Moody and the Warriors expect him back by midseason, likely around January or February. He credited the training staff for keeping his recovery on track. “I’m confident with the plan,” Moody said. “I think everything has been on track for what Rick has estimated and everything.”

What Moody’s Return Means for the Warriors

Golden State opens the season Oct. 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers without Moody available. The Warriors are looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season, and they hope to stay competitive early so that Moody’s eventual return gives the team another gear once he is ready to contribute again.