Golden State Warriors Announce Injury Report for Houston Rockets Game on Nov. 11

The Golden State Warriors begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday, visiting the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Warriors enter the matchup on an eight-game winning streak. They have been a fun team to watch, mainly because of Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Their depth has also been a strength in the first three weeks of the season. However, it took a hit with back-to-back injuries to Brandon Williams and Will Richard.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Rockets

According to their official injury report against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors have six players dealing with injuries. Five players have been listed as out, while one player is tagged as questionable.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody continue to recover from their respective knee injuries, while Kristaps Porzingis is away from the team as both parties try to resolve the current predicament they are in.

Gary Payton II is dealing with left knee inflammation, while Brandon Williams has been diagnosed with a strained right hamstring. Will Richard has a torn UCL in his left thumb, but he could get cleared to play in Houston.

Butler and Moody are expected to play later this season, possibly in January. Porzingis, on the other hand, is not expected to return and could get traded before the deadline.

Payton missed the Warriors’ previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of the same knee injury. He is safe to be considered day-to-day after getting ruled out for the second straight game.

Williams suffered the injury against the Pelicans, and the Warriors have ruled him out at least for a week.

As for Richard, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that they are looking at the possibility of the second-year guard playing through his thumb injury.

Warriors vs. Rockets Preview

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have identical records of 8-3. The Warriors have won eight in a row, while the Rockets got back on the win column after beating the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Wednesday’s matchup is their first meeting of the season. The Rockets won last season’s regular season series, 2-1, but the Warriors have won six of their last ten meetings dating back to November 20, 2023.

It’s the third reunion game for the Warriors this season. They welcomed Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole back at the Chase Center in the past week, and now they visit Kevin Durant at the Toyota Center.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2016 to 2019. He helped win two NBA championships in three NBA Finals appearances.