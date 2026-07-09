Golden State Warriors Interest Level For DeMar DeRozan Revealed

The Golden State Warriors could be adding more star power to their roster for next season to aid Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler in another championship pursuit.

According to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors had internal talks about acquiring free agent DeMar DeRozan after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings early in July.

“The Golden State Warriors are a team that is going to have internal conversations about pursuing DeMar DeRozan,” he said in a live stream on Thursday.

However, the Warriors have competition to get DeRozan’s services for next season, such as the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat, both of which remain in the running for LeBron James, the biggest free agent in the market right now.

“He’s long been interested in going to the [Miami] Heat, and he’s been rumored to be a player on their radar. The Cleveland Cavaliers if they miss out on LeBron [James], he could fit in there perfectly there next to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden,” Siegel added.

Other Teams Interested in DeMar DeRozan

Aside from these teams, DeRozan is also rumored to be interested in a potential return to the Toronto Raptors, the team he played for from 2009 to 2018, and the LA Clippers, one of his hometown teams in Los Angeles.

DeRozan had $10 million in guaranteed money on his $25.7 million salary for next season after the Sacramento Kings waived the six-time All-Star, making him a free agent. The Kings have the option to “stretch” his $10 million guarantee by paying it out over three seasons.

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, DeRozan played 77 games for the Kings and averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, proving that he can still be a contributor even as he is 36 years old.

If he is to sign with the Warriors, he would be a valuable addition to the veteran-laden crew. DeRozan could play as the team’s starting shooting guard, alongside Curry in the backcourt.

DeMar DeRozan Expected To Sign A Veteran Minimum Deal

Regardless of which team he plays for, DeMar DeRozan will be on a veteran minimum deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

“He’s almost certainly going to be on a vet minimum somewhere else. Could it be Toronto?” Fischer said in a livestream with Bleacher Report. “DeMar has interest in going back to the Raptors, but I think DeMar’s most likely landing spots are going to be teams that don’t get LeBron James.”

Fischer also name-dropped the Golden State Warriors among the teams interested in DeRozan.

“I think the Miamis, Cleveland, Golden State, I think those teams are all going to be in the play for him if they don’t get LeBron,” Fischer said. “You can add him to the docket of the Khris Middletons, the Bradley Beals, whoever, these vet minimum guys that are kind of waiting to see what happens with LeBron [James] first.”

For now, DeRozan’s next signed deal perhaps has to wait after LeBron James’ plan in free agency unfolds.

Nevertheless, DeRozan is expected to remain a valuable free agent, especially for title-contending teams.