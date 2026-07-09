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Golden State Warriors Interest Level For DeMar DeRozan Revealed

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DeMar DeRozan
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Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers in December 2025

The Golden State Warriors could be adding more star power to their roster for next season to aid Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler in another championship pursuit. 

According to ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors had internal talks about acquiring free agent DeMar DeRozan after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings early in July. 

“The Golden State Warriors are a team that is going to have internal conversations about pursuing DeMar DeRozan,” he said in a live stream on Thursday. 

However, the Warriors have competition to get DeRozan’s services for next season, such as the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Miami Heat, both of which remain in the running for LeBron James, the biggest free agent in the market right now. 

“He’s long been interested in going to the [Miami] Heat, and he’s been rumored to be a player on their radar. The Cleveland Cavaliers if they miss out on LeBron [James], he could fit in there perfectly there next to Donovan Mitchell and James Harden,” Siegel added. 

Other Teams Interested in DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – APRIL 12: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings looks on during a timeout in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 12, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Aside from these teams, DeRozan is also rumored to be interested in a potential return to the Toronto Raptors, the team he played for from 2009 to 2018, and the LA Clippers, one of his hometown teams in Los Angeles. 

DeRozan had $10 million in guaranteed money on his $25.7 million salary for next season after the Sacramento Kings waived the six-time All-Star, making him a free agent. The Kings have the option to “stretch” his $10 million guarantee by paying it out over three seasons.

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, DeRozan played 77 games for the Kings and averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, proving that he can still be a contributor even as he is 36 years old. 

If he is to sign with the Warriors, he would be a valuable addition to the veteran-laden crew. DeRozan could play as the team’s starting shooting guard, alongside Curry in the backcourt.

DeMar DeRozan Expected To Sign A Veteran Minimum Deal

DeMar DeRozan posts up LeBron James during a Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game as the veteran enters NBA free agency.

GettySacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan backs down Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James during an NBA game.

Regardless of which team he plays for, DeMar DeRozan will be on a veteran minimum deal, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. 

“He’s almost certainly going to be on a vet minimum somewhere else. Could it be Toronto?” Fischer said in a livestream with Bleacher Report. “DeMar has interest in going back to the Raptors, but I think DeMar’s most likely landing spots are going to be teams that don’t get LeBron James.”

Fischer also name-dropped the Golden State Warriors among the teams interested in DeRozan. 

“I think the Miamis, Cleveland, Golden State, I think those teams are all going to be in the play for him if they don’t get LeBron,” Fischer said. “You can add him to the docket of the Khris Middletons, the Bradley Beals, whoever, these vet minimum guys that are kind of waiting to see what happens with LeBron [James] first.”

For now, DeRozan’s next signed deal perhaps has to wait after LeBron James’ plan in free agency unfolds.

Nevertheless, DeRozan is expected to remain a valuable free agent, especially for title-contending teams. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Golden State Warriors Interest Level For DeMar DeRozan Revealed

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