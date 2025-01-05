Warriors Give Steph Curry One More Title Shot in Proposed 3-Team Trade

While The Athletic reported the Golden State Warriors are an unlikely landing spot for Miami Heat‘s disgruntled star Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga‘s significant ankle injury might change their thinking between now and the February 6 trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes Butler could give Stephen Curry one more title shot with the Warriors. So Bailey proposed a wild three-team trade that might make sense.

Golden State Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler and Jalen Wilson

Miami Heat Receive: Cameron Johnson, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Ziaire Williams, a 2025 first-round pick (via Golden State) and a 2027 first-round pick (via Golden State)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Pelle Larsson and a top-10 protected 2030 first-round pick (via Miami)

With Curry turning 37 in March, his window to contend is rapidly closing. There is an urgency for the Warriors to surround Curry with a strong supporting cast.

As Bailey put it, “The Warriors owe it to him” for being the face of the franchise that became the most valuable in the NBA since he was drafted and won four championships.

“More forward-looking Golden State fans may not be keen on losing two first-round picks and 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga, but none of those assets can help in the 2025 playoffs (or playoff hunt) as much as Butler,” Bailey wrote.

This trade idea is a no-brainer for the Heat, who can still contend in the Eastern Conference with Cam Johnson while taking a flier on Kuminga, who’s on the rise, and draft capital for the future.

The Nets, for their part, get to add another future draft pick and Andrew Wiggins, whom they can flip later on for more draft capital.

Jimmy Butler as Potential Stephen Curry Co-Star

Butler, despite his slow start in Miami, which is more of his usage rate than being a “washed” player, can give Curry a two-way force who is proven to be a playoff performer.

Curry needs all the help he can get with his bothersome knees prohibiting him from playing on back-to-back nights.

“Butler’s defensive know-how and competitiveness would make him half of a nightmarish duo with Draymond Green on that end. His ball-handling and passing would free up Curry for a few more catch-and-shoot opportunities per game on the other. His slashing would pull defenses away from those Curry triples, too,” Bailey wrote.

Warriors Reluctant to Give up Both Andrew Wiggins & Jonathan Kuminga

The Warriors would rather keep their polarizing pair of wings — Wiggins and Kuminga — than have Butler, making them an unlikely suitor for the six-time NBA All-Star, The Athletic reported on January 4.

“While acknowledging Butler’s ability, sources inside the locker room (and the Warriors’ coaching staff and front office) would rather keep their two best wings than acquire Butler,” the report said.

The report added that a source close to Butler said that “the Warriors are not currently seen as a viable option and there have been no substantive talks or traction to get any type of deal done.”

The reason is more of the cost of trading for Butler and the circumstances that led to this messy situation in Miami that outweighs their need for him.

“Butler’s history and reputation is as a premium two-way perimeter player — which the Warriors could use. Some credence exists to the idea that his midrange repertoire and defensive prowess could elevate the Warriors into that next tier of playoff threat. But Butler’s age and injury history makes him a risky choice. His price tag makes him an untenable option,” the report said.

Butler, 35, would still seek a two-year deal worth $111 million, whether from the team that trades for him or in free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Butler will decline his $52.4 million player option for next season and seek a longer, guaranteed deal through his late 30s.