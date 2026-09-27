Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green Could Take Pay Cuts to Stay With Warriors

Stephen Curry just settled his future with the Golden State Warriors. But there are two other veterans who are yet to do the same. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green could eventually take significantly less money to remain with the Warriors. At least that’s what The Athletic’s Nick Friedell says. The source said the two veterans could take “substantially smaller” contracts to end their careers with the Dubs.

The report comes shortly after Curry agreed to a two-year, $116 million extension. Curry also accepted roughly $20 million less than the maximum extension available to him. This gives Golden State some additional financial flexibility in their attempts to retain their veteran core.

That core has already lasted longer than most championship groups get the chance to. Curry and Green were part of all four title teams, while Butler joined the franchise in 2025 and quickly became another central piece around Curry. So, if the report from Friedell is accurate, fans could be seeing this core for another few years. Especially considering what these stars themselves have said about their future.

Jimmy Butler makes retirement wish with Warriors clear

Butler is still recouping from the torn ACL that ended his season last year. However, he is still looking beyond his return,into the future. When asked about what happens with him and the Dubs, moving forward, his answer was clear. If he gets his wish, the Dubs will be the last NBA team he plays for before retiring.

“End is a bad word, but this is where I want to be done. Retire here. This organization is top-tier. It’s the best. Keep it a buck. It’s the best. You’re playing with one of the greatest players ever. I’m grateful to be able to witness this. I want to be able to do my part, get this organization back on top where we belong,” Butler said.

Butler has also made it clear that he does not view his current injury as the beginning of the end. “I have a couple good years left in me, and we’re going to ride it until the wheels fall off,” Butler said. His current contract runs through the 2026-27 season. So, if he wants to retire with the Dubs, an extension seems like the only viable option.

Draymond Green opens door to staying with Warriors long-term

Green has spent his entire 14-year NBA career in Golden State, and the Warriors have given every indication that they would like that relationship to continue. The 36-year-old signed a one-year, $27.7 million deal with the Warriors in July after declining his previous player option. The move kept him in Golden State for another season while preserving some flexibility for the franchise.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has previously said the organization wants Green to retire as a Warrior. “I think we’ve had discussions where we want him to finish his career (as) a Warrior,” Dunleavy said in May. “He kind of feels the same way. I would expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”

Green has given the Warriors plenty of reasons to want that arrangement. He has four championships, nine All-Defensive selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award. However, it was his partnership with Curry that changed everything. Not only did he revolutionize the small-ball concept standing at 6’6″ often playing centre. But the way Green set screens for Curry is widely acknowledged as changing the way teams view screens and pick-and-rolls.

Now, Curry’s extension means one member of that core is now secured beyond the 2026-27 season. Butler and Green will eventually have their own decisions to make. However, the money involved could look very different from their previous contracts if they want to stay together. All in all, the next few contract negotiations could determine how long that era really lasts.