Warriors’ 6-Time All-Star Plummets 74 Spots in ESPN Rankings

Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors is facing a steep fall in ESPN’s eyes heading into the 2026-27 season, dropping from No. 18 last year all the way to No. 92 in the network’s latest player rankings.

Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Drops to No. 92 Amid Injury

Butler landed at No. 92, a massive fall from No. 18 the year before. ESPN’s Ben Golliver attributed the drop directly to the torn right ACL Butler suffered in January. That injury could keep him sidelined until January or February 2027, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. Golliver raised real questions about whether Butler, now 37, can return to his pre-injury level. The six-time All-Star is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. That should motivate him once healthy, per Golliver. Golden State went 23-15 with Butler active last season, compared to just 14-30 without him. Golliver called that split Butler’s signature stat. He also noted the Butler-Curry partnership already carries a “what could have been” quality.

Draymond Green Falls to No. 93

Elsewhere in the rankings, Draymond Green checked in at No. 93, a steep drop from his ranking of 51 last year. Kram noted the decline makes sense given Green is entering his late 30s at 36 years old, though he called it a testament to Green’s staying power that he’s still on the list at all despite not averaging double-digit points since 2017-18. Green is only a year removed from a first-team All-Defensive season and remains an effective passer for his position, though Kram noted he’s slipped just enough to fall out of realistic All-Star conversation. Green’s signature stat from last season was averaging 4.6 three-point attempts per game, a career high.

Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Named ESPN Top-100 Watch List Player

Brandin Podziemski missed out on ESPN’s top 100 rankings entirely, but the Golden State Warriors guard earned a spot on the network’s list of players to watch heading into next year.

ESPN’s Zach Kram framed Podziemski as an underrated piece. He values his well-rounded game rather than any single standout skill. Podziemski was one of 13 players last season to average at least five rebounds and three assists while shooting at least 37 percent from three. That group includes 10 players who made this year’s actual top 100, along with Onyeka Okongwu and Kyshawn George, another name Kram considered for the watch list.

Kram doesn’t project Podziemski as a future star. He values the steady contribution his game provides. Podziemski can knock down open threes, help Curry with secondary playmaking and hold his own defensively. Kram suggested even modest growth in Podziemski’s age-23 season could put him firmly in top-100 contention next year.

Curry Expected in ESPN’s Top 50

ESPN has only released the 100-51 portion of its rankings so far. The top 50 is still to come. Curry is all but guaranteed to land in that group once the full list is published.