Jimmy Butler Fires Warning at Warriors After Stephen Curry Injury

The Golden State Warriors secured a 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, March 20. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the win over Toronto didn’t come without some concerns. Stephen Curry appeared to suffer a pelvic injury after taking a hard fall during the game.

Throughout the season, the Warriors roster has taken a ‘next man up’ mentality. However, according to Jimmy Butler‘s postgame comments, Golden State would need to play near-perfect basketball if forced to operate with Curry for a stretch of games.

“Whether he’s with us or whether he’s not, hopefully he is,” Butler said. “But if he isn’t, that’s just more perfect basketball that we’re gonna have to play. We can’t afford to turn the ball over. We can’t afford to foul. Because we don’t have the one individual that can automatically get us back into the game. But we want our guy with us.”

Curry, 37, has been defying the aging process this season. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from deep.

Warriors Waiting on Stephen Curry Update

Steve Kerr provided an update on Curry’s injury status shortly after the game.

“[Curry] is getting an MRI right now,” Kerr said. “He just kind of fell on his pelvic, tailbone area. s trying to come back. He thought he might be able to come back, and we just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully, it’s not bad, but he’s getting imaging right now.”

Warriors fans will likely need to wait until Friday or Saturday before getting a detailed update on Curry’s status. With the postseason drawing closer and the Warriors sitting sixth in the Western Conference, Kerr may opt to take a cautious approach with his aging superstar.

Draymond Green Impressed With Quinten Post

An impressive performance from Quinten Post off the bench played a significant role in the Warriors’ win. During his postgame news conference, Warriors veteran Draymond Green praised Post’s performance.

“I told Joe Lacob in training camp, like ‘Joe, I’m telling you, this kid can really help us. He shoots the ball well, extremely well. He’s a good position defender, and he ain’t soft at all,'” Green said. “…I know Joe was looking at me like I was crazy when I told him he was gonna have an impact and he was in the G League. But, he made his way up here, and he’s been a mainstay in the rotation. He’s been a key piece to what we’re doing. No surprise there.”

Post had a solid game against a young and athletic Raptors team. He ended the night with 18 points and two rebounds. He knocked down six of his nine shots from the perimeter, providing significant floor spacing for his teammates.

At 7-foot tall, Post fills an area of need for Golden State. He provides shot deterrence, rim protection, and multi-level floor spacing and is growing in stature for Steve Kerr’s team. Receiving such public praise from a four-time champion will only serve to boost Post’s confidence and help him continue to improve.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Post can have in the postseason. However, all eyes will remain on Curry and how long he’s expected to be sidelined.