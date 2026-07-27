Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Announces News Amid Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler made one offseason decision perfectly clear: The braids are gone.

“Bye bye braids,” Butler wrote in the caption of a July 27 Instagram carousel showing the veteran forward receiving a haircut. The typically playful Butler added another joke about the finished product while documenting his new look for his followers.

The post did not address Butler’s basketball future, but it arrived while his name continues to surface in Warriors trade stories and hypothetical proposals. That distinction matters: Butler announced a hairstyle change, not a change of teams.

Still, the timing gives Golden State fans another reason to revisit where Butler stands with the franchise as the Warriors navigate an important offseason around Stephen Curry.

Jimmy Butler Has Already Addressed the Trade Possibility

Butler has not pretended that his place on the Warriors’ roster is untouchable.

“You talking about being traded?” Butler told ESPN’s Anthony Slater in June. “It wouldn’t be the first time. [But] it’s good to know that I’m wanted here. If I get traded, I get traded.”

Butler added that Golden State’s decision-makers have a responsibility to win and could pursue another player if they believed that player could help on a faster timeline. He nevertheless expressed confidence in what the Warriors could accomplish once he returns.

That was a considerably more meaningful statement than anything contained in Monday’s haircut post. It also captured the tension surrounding Butler’s situation.

Golden State values Butler, but his recovery creates uncertainty for a franchise trying to maximize the final seasons of Curry’s career.

Butler tore the ACL in his right knee in January. Five months later, he said he remained at least six weeks away from running on the court and described the rehabilitation process as tedious and mentally frustrating. The Warriors were operating with the expectation that he could return during the 2026-27 season rather than at its outset.

Warriors’ Butler Rumors Need Important Context

Butler’s name has appeared in discussions involving other established stars because his salary would help Golden State construct a financially workable blockbuster.

ESPN reported in June that the Warriors explored major moves involving LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Any deal for a player with a substantial salary invited questions about Butler’s inclusion, although Golden State reportedly was not eager to move him simply to complete such a transaction.

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, subsequently expressed confidence that Butler would remain with the Warriors. NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Lee believed Golden State still viewed Butler as part of its plans despite the surrounding speculation.

That is much stronger evidence than the flood of hypothetical trades currently appearing around Butler’s name. One recent proposal, for example, suggested Golden State send Butler and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. It was an outside construction, not a reported negotiation between the teams.

For now, Butler remains a Warrior and one of the team’s most consequential players. Golden State’s challenge is deciding how much it can rely on a 36-year-old forward returning from a major knee injury while Curry’s championship window continues to narrow.

Butler’s Instagram update offered no answer to that question. It did, however, confirm that whenever he next appears with the Warriors, he will be doing it without the braids.