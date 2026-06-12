Warriors Roll the Dice by Swapping Jimmy Butler for Injured Big Man in Trade Idea

The Golden State Warriors are desperate to make one final run towards a championship. With Stephen Curry still playing at an elite level, Golden State is going to try everything it can to get him one more ring. That means going all in this summer.

That starts by making a trade for a superstar this offseason. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the name floating around, but it seems that he prefers to play in the East. If that is true, the Warriors would have to look somewhere else for a really good player.

A crazy trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see Golden State roll the dice on an oft-injured big man in Anthony Davis.

Warriors Add Anthony Davis in Crazy Trade Idea

Here is the full trade proposal:

Wizards Receive: Jimmy Butler, No. 11

Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

This straight-up swap comes with a ton of risk for Golden State. Having them add Davis, who gets hurt every single season, is a massive risk. He has played just 29 games in the last two seasons combined. When he does play, he’s one of the best defensive players in the league.

Adding Davis wouldn’t solve their problems at the center spot. They would still need to find a starting center, since Davis prefers to play the power forward spot. Bringing Davis in would also create a hole at the wing spot, which they might be able to fill if they can convince LeBron James to take a pay cut.

Washington likely would only do this deal if they decide to draft Darryn Peterson number one overall. That would allow Butler to slide into the small forward spot. Adding another first-round pick while trading one of the most injury-prone players in the NBA would be a win.

Golden State would likely only resort to this option if they strike out on the other big fish they are trying to catch. That includes Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard. Failure to bring in both superstars could be the reason they consider a deal such as this.

Golden State Needs to Make a Trade Soon

Like most teams looking to add a star this offseason, making a trade before the NBA Draft is something they will be looking to do. Making a move before the draft allows their first-round pick to be a more valuable trade asset. That is something the Warriors need.

That means that a trade will need to be made within the next couple of weeks. The NBA Draft begins on June 23, so a decision on a trade needs to happen soon. That will also give the Warriors more clarity on the roster they can assemble before free agency starts.

It would not be surprising if Golden State mortgages the future in order to make a massive trade this summer. Mike Dunleavy Jr. is the man who must make that decision.