Warriors Receive New Jimmy Butler Injury Return Timeline Amid Trade Rumors

NBA star Jimmy Butler of the Golden State Warriors suffered a torn ACL in the middle of the team’s 2025-26 season, and his subsequent injury return date and timeline have been relatively unknown in the time since.

Based on previous ACL injury recoveries, there was always an expectation that Butler would play for the Warriors this season, but up until recently, there wasn’t any exact reporting on a specific timeline or date the 36-year-old would return to the court.

However, with a new Butler injury update from Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, it looks as though the star could be ahead of schedule, and returning for the Warriors earlier in the season than many projected is still very much on the table.

Jimmy Butler Injury Update And Return Date

Previously, there was an expectation that Butler would miss a big chunk of the 2026-27 season, but the Warriors remained hopeful they would get him back at some point.

Now, according to a recent report from Siegel, an injury return timeline is slowly forming, with Christmas Day being tabbed as a potential date for Golden State to see Butler finally back healthy.

“It does seem like that Christmas would be the earliest that he could potentially return. But again, there’s no timeline on this. It’s not like, yeah, he’s aiming for Christmas,” he said on the Clutch Scoops podcast. “I fully anticipate him being back before the trade deadline based on everything I’ve heard to this point.”

Though it’s been relatively quiet in terms of reporting on Butler’s injury recovery, Siegel mentioned there have been ‘minor signs’ of the six-time All-Star recovering well, and that he could even be ahead of schedule, which would signal a return near or around Christmas Day 2026.

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“You’re talking about returning during the second half of this season, but we have heard some optimism here, and there have been some small hints that he could be ahead of schedule.”

In a separate article discussing the Warriors’ future and Butler’s injury return timeline, the NBA insider also mentioned that sometime before the early February trade deadline is a realistic date for him to get back on the court.

“The best estimate one could give at this time for Butler’s return would realistically be sometime in January or February 2027. Whether or not he returns sooner will be fully dependent on his progress and the Warriors’ medical staff consistently evaluating him early in the season.”

Golden State has yet to announce any official injury updates or recovery timelines for the star.

Warriors Star Remains In Trade Rumors

Regardless of when Butler gets back on the court for the Warriors, his future with the team is very much up in the air.

Butler was heavily mentioned in trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. Though Golden State wasn’t able to make that deal happen, there is a chance Butler could be on the move if things aren’t going well in the Bay Area next season.

“If they’re failing expectations and they’re a bottom team in the West by the trade deadline, you’re going to see them sell,” Siegel also said on his Clutch Scoops podcast. “You may see Jimmy Butler in the final year of his contract be traded. You may see some other guys around Steph be moved around so they can accumulate assets to really tackle the 2027 off-season hard.”

There is a chance the Warriors could make a big trade without moving Butler, but he remains their best asset to send out if the front office is eyeing a superstar.

Still, Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green are all entering the final season of their respective contracts, so there is major uncertainty in Golden State heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

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When healthy, Butler has been a great addition for the Warriors, but his ACL injury drastically changed that. His future has been up in the air in the seven months since he went down, and while the team has said they want to keep him around, that’s no guarantee.

However, that is a down-the-road issue for Golden State. For the time being, it appears Butler’s injury recovery and expected return timeline are good news for the Warriors, a team fighting to stay competitive in the West in what looks to finally be the last chapter of the Curry era.