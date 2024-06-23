Warriors Trade for Potential $214 Million Star Could Cost Kuminga: NBA Exec

Late last month, Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that Golden State could consider a major upheaval of the roster: a potential trade with the Heat for star veteran wing Jimmy Butler. Both stylistically and in terms of personality, Butler would be an odd fit—he’s a foul-drawing midrange master who averages only 2.4 3-point attempts for his career, and plays with a tough-minded, gum-flapping edge.

Draymond Green already has that market cornered on this Warriors team.

Still, Slater wrote on May 30 that, “If the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree.” The always secretive Heat have given no indication that Butler is on the market, but as he seeks a contract extension that Miami might be unwilling to pay, the possibility of Butler becoming available gets more real.

And if the Warriors want to deal for Butler, folks around the league say they will be in the best position to do so. But it’ll cost them rising young wing Jonathan Kuminga, the team’s best young player.

Warriors Have Likely the Best Trade Package

That’s because, if the Heat do trade Butler, they are not going to want to make that move in the service of cap space or, even, in the service of future draft picks. They will want to stay competitive, and of all the teams that might be willing to make an investment in Butler—the Sixers and Knicks are said to be among them—the Warriors are best equipped to give the Heat a worthwhile package.

The Heat have a star in 26-year-old big man Bam Adebyao, and trading Butler would have to Miami getting players that would allow the team to retool around him.

Kuminga would almost certainly need to be at the center of a deal, and there’s some question as to whether the Warriors would go that far.

“(The Heat) are going to want to send out Jimmy Butler for a young guy who fits alongside what they’re trying to do with Bam. They’re not looking for picks. They’re not looking for Julius Randle,” said one NBA executive, referring to a potential package of picks from the Sixers or Julius Randle and picks from the Knicks.

“The Warriors are the only team that can check every box for them.”

A trade built around veteran wing Andrew Wiggins and Kuminga would work, though the Warriors would have to add more salaries to make the numbers match. But Kuminga to Miami would be a big deal.

“Kuminga would be the key,” the exec said. “He plays with so much force, he has that same kind of violent approach as Bam. They want that, they want to play with force and physicality.”

Jimmy Butler Trade Might Prove Too Costly

Now, no matter how much the Warriors might like the idea of adding Butler, would it be worth giving up Kuminga for him? Butler is 34, has two years and $101 million on his deal and wants a two-year extension worth $113 million.

The Warriors have brought Kuminga along slowly to this point, often to his frustration, but he broke out with 16.1 points per game last year and showed he could excel as a featured option—when he played 30-plus minutes (in 21 games), he averaged 21.1 points and 5.8 rebounds on 55.4% shooting.

Butler, though is a more proven commodity, one of the best playoff performers in the NBA. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists, his fourth straight season going 20-5-5. He shot 49.9% from the field, but played in only 60 games and was out for the Heat’s short-lived playoff run.

Butler would certainly give the Warriors a different look going into the tail end of Stephen Curry’s career. But between dealing away Kuminga and shelling out $214 million over the next four years, the cost might simply be too high.