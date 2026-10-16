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Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Challenge To LeBron James’ 76ers

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New York Knicks v Golden State Warriors
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jordan Clarkson #00 of the New York Knicks at Chase Center on January 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler may still be recovering from a torn ACL injury, but he is keeping his self-confidence high for the Golden State Warriors

Butler, talking in the NBA on SiriusXM, said the Warriors would give the Philadelphia 76ers “hell” when they face them in the upcoming season. 

Notably, Butler is projected to be back on the NBA court when the Warriors take on the 76ers, which added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the offseason.

“But I think we’re gonna give them hell whenever we play against them,” Butler said. 

When Will The Warriors Face LeBron James’ 76ers?

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after their game at Chase Center on April 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors and 76ers will face off twice during the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, splitting their cross-conference series with one game at each arena. 

The first matchup will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, when the Warriors host the 76ers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Exactly one week later, the two teams will meet for their final regular-season clash on Wednesday, March 31, 2027, as the Warriors travel to Philadelphia to play at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Butler is expected to be fully healed between January and February, which means there is good chance the Warriors will have the former All-Star and two-time NBA Finals player when they face LeBron’s 76ers. 

Butler once played James in the NBA Finals in 2020, but LeBron’s Lakers dominated Jimmy’s Miami Heat to win the championship in the Orlando bubble. 

Nevertheless, Butler pointed out that he only minds his own business and that he is happy to see the 76ers reinforce their roster for the upcoming season. 

“I don’t make nothing out of nothing. I mind my business,” Butler said. “I play in San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors. So what they’re doing over there is what they’re doing over there.”

“Good for them. I hope they’re happy. I hope they can win. I hope they can compete.”

Jimmy Butler Gives Major Warning For The Rest Of The NBA

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after Butler scored and was fouled on the shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at Chase Center on February 23, 2025 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler is confident he will be back at his best once he fully heals from his injury. 

In a lengthy report by ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Butler gave everyone in the NBA a major warning, saying that he is still capable of playing on an elite level. 

“I just want to help those guys win another [title], man,” Butler said, referring to the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green

“And get me one. I felt I let them down. Now, as I’m going through this rehab process, as I’m starting to move and run and jump, I’m like, oh s—, I could still do it. And that’s why I say y’all motherf—ers going to be real shocked if y’all think I’m going to come back and be some bum a– player.”

“I bet y’all not going to leave me. I bet no team going to be like, ‘Oh, no, don’t guard that guy.’ They’re not going to do that. I bet whenever I step on the floor, they’re going to send more than one body. I bet you’re still going to foul me. So what are we talking about here?”

For now, the Warriors must patiently wait for Butler’s recovery and hope they can hold it down until Butler returns early next year. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Challenge To LeBron James’ 76ers

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