Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Makes Bold Challenge To LeBron James’ 76ers

Jimmy Butler may still be recovering from a torn ACL injury, but he is keeping his self-confidence high for the Golden State Warriors.

Butler, talking in the NBA on SiriusXM, said the Warriors would give the Philadelphia 76ers “hell” when they face them in the upcoming season.

Notably, Butler is projected to be back on the NBA court when the Warriors take on the 76ers, which added Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the offseason.

“But I think we’re gonna give them hell whenever we play against them,” Butler said.

When Will The Warriors Face LeBron James’ 76ers?

The Warriors and 76ers will face off twice during the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, splitting their cross-conference series with one game at each arena.

The first matchup will take place on Wednesday, March 24, 2027, when the Warriors host the 76ers at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Exactly one week later, the two teams will meet for their final regular-season clash on Wednesday, March 31, 2027, as the Warriors travel to Philadelphia to play at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Butler is expected to be fully healed between January and February, which means there is good chance the Warriors will have the former All-Star and two-time NBA Finals player when they face LeBron’s 76ers.

Butler once played James in the NBA Finals in 2020, but LeBron’s Lakers dominated Jimmy’s Miami Heat to win the championship in the Orlando bubble.

Nevertheless, Butler pointed out that he only minds his own business and that he is happy to see the 76ers reinforce their roster for the upcoming season.

“I don’t make nothing out of nothing. I mind my business,” Butler said. “I play in San Francisco for the Golden State Warriors. So what they’re doing over there is what they’re doing over there.”

“Good for them. I hope they’re happy. I hope they can win. I hope they can compete.”

Jimmy Butler Gives Major Warning For The Rest Of The NBA

Jimmy Butler is confident he will be back at his best once he fully heals from his injury.

In a lengthy report by ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Butler gave everyone in the NBA a major warning, saying that he is still capable of playing on an elite level.

“I just want to help those guys win another [title], man,” Butler said, referring to the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and superstars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“And get me one. I felt I let them down. Now, as I’m going through this rehab process, as I’m starting to move and run and jump, I’m like, oh s—, I could still do it. And that’s why I say y’all motherf—ers going to be real shocked if y’all think I’m going to come back and be some bum a– player.”

“I bet y’all not going to leave me. I bet no team going to be like, ‘Oh, no, don’t guard that guy.’ They’re not going to do that. I bet whenever I step on the floor, they’re going to send more than one body. I bet you’re still going to foul me. So what are we talking about here?”

For now, the Warriors must patiently wait for Butler’s recovery and hope they can hold it down until Butler returns early next year.