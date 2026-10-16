Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Makes Stephen Curry Vow Amid Injury

The Golden State Warriors last saw Jimmy Butler on an NBA basketball court nine months ago, when he tumbled to the floor on a Monday evening, holding his knee. He’d torn his ACL, an injury that was the first in the derailing of the Warriors’ 2026-27 season, one that obviously cost him the rest of last year but also cost him the start of this year. Stephen Curry’s knee problem followed shortly thereafter.

Butler is not sure when he is going to be back, and he has made clear he does not want to put a timeline on himself. But in recent interviews, Butler has made clear he intends to come back with a vengeance and return quickly for his old form.

Warriors Can Still Contend

Speaking on NBA radio this week, Butler said the Warriors will be a force and a contender when he is back and ready to play.



Said Butler: “I mean, the reason I play this game and the reason I compete in anything is always to win, to be the best. There’s no other way of saying that you’re the best other than holding that trophy. I feel as though that’s why they brought me here. I wish that I could be healthy all the time and Steph could be healthy all the time and Draymond be, and everybody could be healthy at all times so we could really see what we can do. But that time’s coming for everybody.

“I know whenever I come back, I’m gonna be more than capable and be able to help Steph and Dray do what they set out to do. One more time, two more times, who knows, but get to the top of this thing.”

Jimmy Butler Owes Stephen Curry & Draymond Green

And on Friday, in an article for ESPN.com, Warriors beat writer Anthony Slater quoted Butler saying he feels indebted to fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to get back to championship level.

“I just want to help those guys win another [title], man,” Butler said. “And get me one. I felt I let them down. Now, as I’m going through this rehab process, as I’m starting to move and run and jump, I’m like, oh (expletive0, I could still do it. And that’s why I say y’all mother(expletive) going to be real shocked if y’all think I’m going to come back and be some bum a– player.”