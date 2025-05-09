Jimmy Butler Reacts to Fans Calling for ‘Playoff Jimmy’ to Step Up

The Warriors need a spark—and a healthy Steph Curry isn’t walking through that door anytime soon.

With Golden State tied 1–1 heading back to San Francisco after a blowout loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2, many expect Jimmy Butler to flip the switch into “Playoff Jimmy” mode. But postgame, Butler made one thing clear: he’s not forcing anything.

“I don’t have a burden or expectation. I play basketball the right way,” Butler told reporters. “If that time comes where your people that are saying whatever, [I’m] supposed to score 40 or 43, whatever the case may be, I’m capable of it. I can do it. But I love making sure that my guys are comfortable, passing the ball to them…”

— (via @KNBR)

The quote might not have had the fire of a classic Butler rant, but it packed the same intent. He’s not here to pad a box score. He’s here to win.

Butler’s Steady Play Not Enough in Game 2 Blowout

Butler finished Game 2 with 17 points—second on the team behind Kuminga’s 18—but it wasn’t nearly enough to stop a surging Minnesota squad that never trailed after the opening tip. The Timberwolves capitalized on Curry’s absence with a wire-to-wire 117–93 win, riding a balanced attack led by Julius Randle (24 points) and Anthony Edwards (20 points).

And while Golden State made a brief third-quarter push—thanks in part to Butler scoring eight during the run—Minnesota shut the door with a 20–5 burst to end the frame.

Curry’s Injury Leaves Butler as Warriors’ Best Hope

The pressure on Butler isn’t just about playoff expectations—it’s about circumstance.

The Warriors confirmed Wednesday that Steph Curry will be sidelined for at least the next two games after an MRI revealed a grade 1 hamstring strain. He’ll miss Games 3 and 4, with a re-evaluation set for next week.

That leaves Golden State without its top scorer. Without its floor general. With Curry out, Butler becomes the guy. He’s now expected to create offense. Set the tone. Lead.

He’s capable. He’s done it before. But as Butler said himself, he’s not changing who he is just because the spotlight gets brighter.

Playoff Jimmy’s Track Record Suggests the Big Game Is Coming

This isn’t the first time Butler’s started a series slow. With the Heat, he didn’t always explode in Game 1 or 2—but when the moment came, he delivered. He dropped 56 points in Game 4 against Milwaukee in 2023, sparking Miami’s first-round upset, and recorded four 40-point games during the 2022 postseason.

So far this playoff run, Butler is averaging 18.6 points—second on the team behind Curry. But with Golden State now desperate for offense, the question remains: will Butler turn it up in Game 3?

He’s not worried.

“We’ll talk about it, if that may be needed. Who knows,” he said.

— (via @NBCSWarriors)

Game 3 tips off Saturday at Chase Center. With Curry still sidelined, Golden State doesn’t just need “Playoff Jimmy” to show up—they might need him to take over.