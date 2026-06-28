Warriors Get Major News on Jimmy Butler’s Return From ACL Injury

The Golden State Warriors know what they have when Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry share the floor. Twenty-three wins in their first 31 games together told that story clearly. Sustaining it has been the problem.

Butler’s right ACL gave out on January 19 against Miami. Everything Golden State had built around that partnership collapsed with it. Curry dealt with his own injury issues. A roster with genuine championship aspirations finished 37-45 and was eliminated before the playoffs began.

Now, four months into his recovery, Butler is starting to sound like himself again.

Butler Sets His Sights on Early Warriors Return

Speaking to ESPN’s Anthony Slater this week, Butler did not hedge when the conversation turned to his return.

“I mean, hell, I hope it’s early season,” Butler said. “I want to play as many games as I can while I can alongside Steph and Draymond Green. That was the reason that Joe and them brought me here.”

The early season target aligns with what Golden State’s front office has been hoping for. General manager Mike Dunleavy voiced a similar timeline after the surgery, comparing the potential impact to the midseason boost Butler provided when he first arrived at the February 2025 trade deadline. An early return would give Butler and Curry the extended run together they never got last season.

Butler is realistic about what stands between him and that target. He is still roughly six weeks from full-speed running. He will turn 37 in September. Several significant checkpoints remain before a return date can be confirmed. None of those facts are lost on him.

But the belief is not performative. It is grounded in what he sees every day in the facility.

Why Butler Trusts the Process

The person Butler credits most for his mindset during the recovery is Warriors director of medicine Rick Celebrini, whose careful approach with veterans has become a hallmark of Golden State’s medical program.

Butler made clear the relationship goes beyond professional.

“Not only is Rick the best at what he does, man, he calms my nerves a lot,” Butler said. “I really got somebody to talk to because he’s been through it before and he’s helped other individuals through it. I’m not going to rush it, but I know I’m going to come back ready and I know I’m going to come back better than ever. Legitimately.”

That last word carries weight. This is not cautious optimism. It is a declaration from someone four months deep into one of the hardest recoveries in professional sports. Celebrini’s track record supports the confidence. De’Anthony Melton returned from his own ACL tear at exactly the 12-month mark last season. That tentative timeline points Butler toward early February. Whether he can beat that mark and be ready sometime in November or December is the real question.

What the Warriors Are Waiting For

The Warriors made moves this offseason to stay competitive while Butler works his way back. They drafted Yaxel Lendeborg 11th overall and re-signed veteran big man Al Horford on a two-year deal. The roster is being constructed around the belief that Butler returns and makes it whole.

Draymond Green is still there. Curry is still there. The core that went 19-2 with Butler healthy is intact and waiting for him.

“It just sucks because we ain’t never really been healthy together,” Butler said. “Part of winning is being healthy. You ain’t seen us healthy at the end in the playoffs when it matters. Let’s be healthy and then all of that can be heard.”

That is the whole argument in three sentences. The sample size is small. The evidence is real. Golden State with Butler and Curry healthy is a fundamentally different team than the one that finished below .500 last season.

Final Word for the Warriors

The checkpoints are ahead. The timeline is not guaranteed. A 37-year-old coming back from ACL surgery deserves both belief and appropriate caution.

But Butler is not talking like someone who doubts what is waiting on the other side of this recovery.

Better than ever. That is the standard he has set for himself. Golden State is counting on him to meet it.