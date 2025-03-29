Jimmy Butler SMASHES Warriors Record!

Since joining the Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Butler has wasted no time making his presence felt. Butler’s transition to the Warriors has been seamless, as he has contributed to their immediate on-court success and possibly changed the course of the franchise’s future. With the postseason on the horizon, his impact on the team is undeniable, elevating them from a fringe playoff team to a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

Breaking Records at a Blistering Pace

During Golden State’s 111-95 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Butler became the fastest player in team history to accumulate over 350 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 21 games. He finished the night with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, his third double-double with the Warriors.

This wasn’t Butler’s first record-breaking performance with his new team. After he notched 16 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists against the Toronto Raptors on Mar. 20, he set another franchise milestone by becoming the only player in Warriors history to have at least 300 points, 100 rebounds, and 100 assists in thier first 20 games with the franchise.

His ability to impact multiple areas of the game has given the Warriors a dynamic edge, particularly when Stephen Curry was sidelined due to injury.

The Trade That Changed Everything

When the Warriors acquired Butler from the Miami Heat before the trade deadline, there were initial questions about how he would fit alongside Curry and Draymond Green. However, those doubts were quickly erased as Butler’s two-way prowess were exactly what Golden State needed. His ability to create his shot, facilitate the offense, and defend the league’s best perimeter players has provided the Warriors with a much-needed boost.

“It’s been amazing. He’s one of the best players in the league. He’s instantly transformed our team,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He is one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around, and his ability to just generate open shot after open shot is impressive…We’re lucky to have him.”

Warriors’ Resurgence Since Butler’s Arrival

Since Butler’s arrival, Golden State has transformed into one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Warriors have gone 16-2 when Butler and Curry are on the court together, proving that the duo is a force to be reckoned with. Butler’s leadership has been especially critical in tight games, where his ability to make clutch plays has lifted the team when it mattered most.

The post-trade Warriors are 7-2 in clutch situations, or games within five points on the scoreboard within the final five minutes of regulation. They are tied for second in win percentage and third in wins during that span. Before Jimmy, they were 16-16.

As the regular season winds down, the Warriors are in a much stronger position than they were before Butler’s arrival. His impact has been immediate and profound, giving Golden State renewed championship aspirations. Though the Warriors are still seventh in the Western Conference standings, they are just two games behind the fifth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

With the playoffs just nine games away, the Warriors will continue to lean on Butler’s veteran presence and all-around game to avoid the play-in tournament and make a deep postseason run. If his first few weeks with the team are any indication, history might not be done with Jimmy Butler just yet.