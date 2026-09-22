Warriors’ $56.8 Million Star Named Trade Candidate Before New Season

The Golden State Warriors face a familiar balancing act as training camp approaches. The front office has to weigh how hard to push for a title window around an aging Stephen Curry without gutting the roster’s future in the process.

Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints suggests three players worth watching as potential trade candidates this season, laying out the case for why each name carries real uncertainty heading into the year.

The Case for Moving Jimmy Butler

Pagaduan points to Jimmy Butler as the most complicated name on the list. Butler transformed Golden State’s outlook after arriving via trade in 2025, with the team going 23-7 immediately following the deal and riding that stretch to the second round of the playoffs. Last season told a different story. The Warriors went just 23-15 with Butler available, a mark that looked strong only next to their 14-30 record without him after he tore his ACL in January.

That injury is the central issue now. Butler is 37, and conservative recovery timelines have him returning around January, meaning Golden State could be without its top offensive complement to Curry for a significant chunk of the season. Pagaduan notes that trade rumors around Butler already circulated this offseason, including reported interest in packaging him to Washington as part of a broader pursuit of a third star. With Butler in the final year of a $56.8 million contract and his ability to return to his previous level uncertain given his age, Pagaduan argues a trade remains realistic if the front office grows desperate enough.

Why the Warriors Could Deal Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis presents a different kind of question, according to Pagaduan. Golden State acquired him largely as a way to move on from Jonathan Kuminga. Porzingis showed real flashes when healthy, averaging around 16 points across 15 games after the trade. The Warriors still chose to re-sign him to a two-year, $40 million deal. That contract includes a player option for 2027-28.

The issue is durability. Pagaduan argues that contract only makes sense if Porzingis can stay on the floor. Nothing currently suggests he’s capable of playing more than half of an 82-game season. If Golden State decides it needs a more reliable frontcourt piece, Porzingis and his contract become a logical trade chip in Pagaduan’s view.

Moses Moody’s Situation

Moses Moody rounds out Pagaduan’s list. The wing continues working his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon. He’s expected to resume on-court drills soon. Pagaduan frames a Moody trade as more of a due-diligence conversation than a likely outcome. He notes Moody’s $12.5 million salary fits the profile of a contract that could help bring back a healthy contributor.

Ultimately, Pagaduan suggests none of these three moves feel imminent barring real desperation from the front office. Golden State has generally avoided drastic roster shakeups during Curry’s tenure. Still, the team’s core is aging, and the current roster looks thinner than the league’s younger, faster-paced contenders. Pagaduan argues no outcome should be ruled out entirely as the season approaches.