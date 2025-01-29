Warriors’ ‘Hope’ in Jimmy Butler Trade Framework Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to swap Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore.

“Toronto is thought to be a likely partner in a Jimmy Butler deal, particularly if the Warriors decide to go for it now that the asking price for Butler is lower.

“One framework two sources described as Golden State’s ‘hope’ involved Andrew Wiggins going out in the deal, either directly to Toronto or rerouted to Toronto from Miami for [Bruce] Brown. If Wiggins does not sound like the ‘significant piece’ [Marc] Stein reported on to you, well, he’s not. But what he is a contract they can package with other things,” Moore wrote in his Substack newsletter on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

In this proposed trade framework, Wiggins goes home to Canada while Brown, who won a championship in Denver two seasons ago, replaces Butler in Miami for their playoff push. The Warriors get Butler, but they will also have to send an additional $22.5 million in salaries and spread out to the Raptors and Heat to make this deal work under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Warriors, Suns in Active Trade Talks With Heat

The Warriors are back in the mix in the Butler sweepstakes, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on SportsCenter that the Heat have lowered their asking price.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on “NBA Today” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, that the Heat are in active conversations with the Warriors and Phoenix Suns among other teams.

The Suns is Butler’s preferred destination because their team owner, “Mat Ishbia is believed to be as willing to sign the 35-year-old to a lucrative new contract as anyone you’ll find,” veteran NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Substack on Jan. 5.

Jimmy Butler Could End up With Surprise Team

But the problem for the Suns is that Bradley Beal, their only trade chip who can match Butler’s salary, is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause.

“I am not saying this is for sure going to happen. I am not predicting what’s going to happen, but I do think some teams that thought they were out of this are coming back in because it doesn’t look like the Suns and Heat are going to be able to consummate a deal,” Windhorst said.

The ESPN senior NBA reporter sees Butler ending up with another team, not the Suns.

“I think we might see a team swoop in here and get Jimmy Butler at a cheap price, a guy who can be the best player in a playoff series at a bargain price,” Windhorst continued. “And I think that’s the phase of this where we’re at.

“And so a team, if a team pulls that off, and I’m not going to tell you the teams that are trying because I just can’t wade into those waters. This could be a trade that affects the outcome of this season.”

Could the Warriors be that surprise team?

What the Heat Want for Jimmy Butler

A Miami Herald report on Monday said the Heat are “determined not to take back sizable contracts that run past next season” unless they are “compensated with a draft pick or two.”

The report also added they want players “who can help them make the playoffs this season” due to the lottery-protected picks they owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets in previous dealings.

If the Heat fails to qualify for the playoffs this season, their lottery-protected first-round pick owed to the Thunder will become an unprotected pick in 2026. And due to the Stepien Rule, the 2027 lottery-protected pick they owed the Hornets will turn into an unprotected first-round pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.