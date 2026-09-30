Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Makes Feelings Clear on Expiring Contract

Jimmy Butler doesn’t sound overly concerned about his contract situation heading into a pivotal season for the Golden State Warriors, even as he enters the final year of his current deal.

Butler on His Approach to Contract Talks

Speaking with reporters at Warriors media day, according to Dylan Grausz of NBC Sports Bay Area, Butler made clear that winning, not money, remains his priority. “No, no. I’ve made a couple of buckaroos in my years in the league. It ain’t even about money. To me it’s always going to be about winning,” Butler said. “When you win, that contract stuff takes care of itself. I just want to get back right doing what I love. I’ve never once worried about a contract. I haven’t. I just go out there, and I play, and all of that stuff happens. So as long as I get back to doing what I’m supposed to be doing, I’ll be OK.”

Butler’s Tenure With the Warriors So Far

Butler arrived via trade at the 2025 deadline following conflicts during his tenure with the Miami Heat, immediately signing a two-year, $121 million extension with Golden State. Across 30 games that season, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds, quickly establishing himself as a strong complement to Stephen Curry. The Warriors went on a strong run after acquiring him, clinching the No. 7 seed before falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Butler kept up that production last season, averaging 20.0 points per game before tearing his ACL in January, an injury that ended his season after just 38 games.

What’s Next for Butler and the Warriors

Butler is expected to miss the early portion of this season as he continues working back from that injury. The hope internally is that Golden State can stay competitive and stack wins before he returns. If Butler can show he’s still playing at an elite level once healthy, he could position himself for another extension next summer, though for now his focus remains on his rehab.

The Warriors are already in Hawaii after wrapping up the first day of training camp. They’ll play their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 4 before returning to the mainland to finish preparations for their season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21.