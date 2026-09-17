Jimmy Butler Makes Major Warriors Move While Sidelined With ACL Injury

Jimmy Butler may not be able to lead the Golden State Warriors on the court yet, but he is already doing it away from one.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Thursday on “NBA Today” that Butler is planning to gather Golden State’s players for an organized, players-only event next week in Southern California, continuing a tradition he began before last season.

The gathering comes as Butler remains months away from returning from the torn right ACL he suffered in January.

“He is obviously still a big leader for the team,” Slater said. “From what I’ve heard, he’s going to gather the team for an organized player-only event next week in Southern California, just like he did last year.”

That may be the more important Butler development for Golden State right now.

Butler Repeating Last Year’s Pre-Camp Blueprint

Butler organized a similar gathering at his San Diego home before the 2025-26 season.

ESPN previously reported that Warriors veterans wanted the roster together before camp, with Butler taking an active role in bringing the group into Southern California. Jonathan Kuminga was among the players Butler specifically wanted involved as Golden State tried to build chemistry before formal practices began.

This year, Butler will host from a different position.

He cannot participate fully in on-court work while he continues rehabilitating his right knee, but his presence still carries weight.

Slater said Butler has received positive updates on the strength of the knee but remains in the middle stages of a long ACL recovery.

When Golden State opens camp in Hawaii, Butler is expected to work individually rather than participate in full team sessions.

Leadership Matters While Butler Is Sidelined

That makes next week’s gathering significant beyond conditioning or pickup games.

Butler arrived in Golden State in February 2025 and quickly became one of the team’s central personalities. His blend of competitiveness, blunt communication and playoff experience gave the Warriors another veteran voice alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

He helped Golden State surge after the 2025 trade deadline, when the Warriors went 23-8 down the stretch and reached the second round of the playoffs.

Even injured, Butler appears intent on remaining embedded in the team’s daily culture.

That is especially important entering a season in which Golden State will have to operate without him for an extended stretch.

Warriors Begin Building Chemistry Before Hawaii

The NBA’s official calendar will begin later this month, with training camps opening Sept. 29 for most teams. Golden State will then head toward its Oct. 4 preseason opener in Honolulu.

But Butler is getting his teammates together first.

He spent part of his birthday week in Brazil with soccer star Neymar, according to Slater, but his offseason is now shifting back toward the Warriors.

Butler cannot accelerate the biological timeline of an ACL recovery.

He can, however, make sure his voice remains present while his game is temporarily unavailable.

For a Warriors team about to begin another season without one of its stars, that may be the next-best thing.