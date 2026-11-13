Warriors Star Jimmy Butler Reveals Unusual Plan Before NBA Return

Jimmy Butler has made up his mind about where he wants to play his next basketball game. It won’t be at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors star intends to suit up for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League before making his long-awaited NBA return from a torn ACL in his right knee.

And Butler doesn’t sound interested in taking no for an answer.

“I’m going down to Santa Cruz to hoop,” Butler told Nick Friedell of The Athletic in a report published Friday, Nov. 13.

The six-time All-Star made clear that he wants to play in an actual game, not merely participate in practices with Golden State’s developmental affiliate.

“It may not be for long, but I’m going to play in Santa Cruz,” Butler said.

It would be an unusual move for a player of Butler’s stature, particularly one recovering from a significant knee injury.

Jimmy Butler Jokes About Fighting Warriors GM Over G League Plan

Butler, 37, apparently hasn’t received approval from Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., his former Chicago Bulls teammate.

That didn’t seem to concern him.

Asked whether he had cleared his plans with Dunleavy, Butler jokingly suggested the two might have to settle their disagreement physically.

“Me and Mike will fistfight,” Butler told The Athletic.

Butler then imagined Dunleavy trying to stop him from heading to Santa Cruz, only for the veteran forward to insist on going anyway.

The exchange reflected Butler’s playful personality, but his desire to get back on the court appeared genuine.

He acknowledged that his playing time would likely be limited if he receives clearance to join Santa Cruz.

Still, even a brief appearance would put Butler in rare company.

While several NBA veterans have completed rehabilitation assignments with G League teams, established superstars have generally stopped short of playing in actual games.

Stephen Curry practiced with Santa Cruz in March 2020 while recovering from a broken hand. Serge Ibaka, meanwhile, played four G League games in 2021 during his recovery from back surgery.

Butler could become the most accomplished active NBA star to make such an appearance while rehabilitating an injury.

Butler’s NBA Return Remains Uncertain

Butler suffered his ACL tear Jan. 19, leaving the Warriors without their veteran forward for an extended period.

He has continued working toward a comeback, although Golden State has not announced an official return date.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater previously identified January or February 2027 as a potential return window.

Butler’s proposed G League stint could allow him to regain his rhythm against live competition before facing NBA defenders again.

His interest in the developmental league also came from a statistic he recently encountered on Instagram concerning the number of NBA players with G League experience.

Butler joked that he intends to add his name to that group.

There is no confirmed date for his Santa Cruz appearance, and any assignment would depend on his recovery and the Warriors’ approval.

But Butler already knows where he wants to be when that opportunity arrives.

“Y’all know where to find me,” he told The Athletic. “Santa Cruz, baby.”