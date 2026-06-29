Jimmy Butler’s Agent Breaks Silence on Warriors Trade Rumors

Jimmy Butler‘s name has become the unavoidable centerpiece of the Golden State Warriors‘ biggest offseason rumors.

If the Warriors are serious about acquiring Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards, Butler’s $57 million expiring contract is widely viewed around the league as the cleanest way to make the salaries work.

But while speculation has accelerated, Butler’s camp says the message coming from the Warriors has not changed.

In a statement provided to ESPN and shared Monday by Warriors insider Anthony Slater, Butler’s longtime agent, Bernie Lee, said Golden State has repeatedly assured the six-time All-Star that the organization intends to keep him throughout his recovery from a torn ACL.

The comments offer the strongest public indication yet from Butler’s side that, despite the nonstop rumor mill, he has not been led to believe he is on the trade block.

Bernie Lee Details Warriors’ Message

Lee stopped short of criticizing the reports connecting Butler to Davis, but he made it clear that the conversations Butler has had with the organization tell a different story.

“I appreciate the question. I don’t want to get into a constant cycle of responding to this stuff,” Lee told ESPN.

“But I will say the Warriors — from ownership to the front office to the coaches and medical staff — have been resolute in their plan to support Jimmy through his rehab and have him return to form and continue together on a quest to compete for a championship. That remains true today as I respond to you.”

Lee added that Butler’s focus has remained on his rehabilitation rather than speculation surrounding his future.

“One of the most difficult elements of dealing with his injury has been the feeling of losing a degree of control,” Lee said. “That patience will pay off and Jimmy remains solely focused on the part of this he is responsible for, which is getting back between the four lines and doing his part. Which he will with the Warriors.”

Why Butler Remains Central to Anthony Davis Rumors

Lee’s comments arrive at a fascinating moment for the Warriors.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported Sunday that Golden State is attempting to trade for Davis before making a run at LeBron James in free agency.

ESPN’s Shams Charania followed up on Monday by reporting that Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option, creating additional flexibility as the Warriors pursue both stars.

From a roster-building standpoint, Butler’s contract naturally places him at the center of those discussions.

Golden State has few contracts capable of matching Davis’ salary, making Butler the obvious inclusion in nearly every hypothetical trade framework.

That financial reality has fueled widespread speculation even without any indication from the Warriors themselves that Butler is available.

Butler Previously Acknowledged the Business Side

Lee’s statement builds on comments Butler made to Slater during a Warriors community event last week.

Asked directly about the trade chatter, Butler acknowledged that roster decisions ultimately belong to the front office.

“If I get traded, I get traded,” Butler said. “Their job is to win. Can I help them do that? Yes. If they feel like somebody else can help them do that on a quicker timetable than whenever I come back, then they got to go and do that. But as of right now, I’m here.”

Those remarks reflected an understanding of the NBA’s business realities rather than any expectation that a move was imminent.

Lee’s comments go a step further, emphasizing that Butler has consistently been told he remains part of Golden State’s long-term plans.

Speculation Will Continue Until Warriors Decide

Whether that position changes is another matter.

The Warriors have spent years aggressively pursuing superstar talent, previously exploring deals for Kevin Durant, Paul George, Pascal Siakam, Lauri Markkanen, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo before eventually landing Butler.

If Davis unexpectedly becomes available, Golden State would almost certainly evaluate every possible avenue to acquire him.

For now, though, Butler’s camp says there is a meaningful distinction between league speculation and organizational intent.

The rumors continue to swirl.

According to Butler’s agent, the message from inside the Warriors has remained remarkably consistent.