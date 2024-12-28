Warriors Trade Pitch Would Move Massive Haul for Missing Piece

After starting the season as one of the best teams in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are now 15-14 overall and 3-7 in their last 10 games. It’s been a rough few weeks, and unless the Warriors make a move or two, things might not change.

There are expected to be multiple players on the trade market who could help the Warriors. That list could potentially include Jimmy Butler, depending on what the Miami Heat do.

Butler joining the Warriors would help them take the pressure off Stephen Curry. Most importantly, Butler is a proven playoff performer, something the Warriors would love to add.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report put together a massive package that would send Butler to the Warriors.

Warriors would land: Butler, Haywood Highsmith, Pelle Larsson

Heat would land: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2025 first-round pick (top-five protected), 2027 first-round pick

“We’re talking about a team that can put together a very competitive offer for Butler. And given the way things have gone of late (Golden State is 3-10 in its last 13), the Warriors should be more motivated to make a dramatic move than they were a month ago. Stephen Curry’s prime is in the past. His career won’t last forever. And his team probably isn’t a 2025 title contender without a real upgrade.

“Butler would undoubtedly be that, even with the number of players the Warriors are unloading here (new cap rules that came with the current collective bargaining agreement have made salary-matching much trickier than it used to be, particularly for teams that already expensive). His defense, paired with Draymond Green’s, would make Golden State tougher to score on. His playmaking would lead to more open looks for Curry,” Bailey wrote on December 25.

Conflicting Views on Butler Being Traded

On Dec. 25, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Butler wanted to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, giving the Golden State Warriors a path to sign him.

The news came after Charania reported prior that Butler wanted to be traded, but it wasn’t certain if he wanted to be dealt ahead of the deadline.

“Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler prefers a trade out of Miami ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, league sources told ESPN. ESPN reported in the Inside Pass on Dec. 10 that the Heat are willing to listen to trade offers for Butler, and that Butler wants a win-now contender in any deal. Butler has not formally requested a trade, sources said, but is believed to be ready for his exit,” Charania wrote.

Despite Charania’s report, Pat Riley released a statement on Dec. 26 stating that the Miami Heat have no plans to trade him.

“We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches,” said Riley. “Therefore, we will make it clear – We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Riley’s comments are important, but if the Warriors offered the Heat a package they couldn’t refuse or Miami starts to struggle, moving him could be on the table.

Butler Open to Warriors

Butler could have a say in where he’ll play next if the Miami Heat move him. The All-Star helped the Heat get to two NBA Finals, and giving him a chance to play for a team he wants to be a member of has happened in the past.

According to Charania, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams Butler would be interested in playing for.

“Butler is open to trade destinations such as the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets, league sources said. Multiple teams have called the Heat to express interest in Butler in the past two weeks, but Miami has not shown urgency in talks as the franchise monitors the first half of the season, those sources said,” Charania wrote.

The interest is there from Butler, but until the Heat makes him available, the Warriors might have difficulties landing him.