Warriors Eye 39% 3-Point Shooting Big Man Amid Kristaps Porzingis Update

The Golden State Warriors have already addressed two of their biggest frontcourt priorities this offseason.

Al Horford will remain in the Bay Area on a new contract, while Kristaps Porzingis appears close to finalizing an extension of his own.

Yet Golden State may not be finished adding size.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Warriors are among the teams expected to pursue veteran center Jock Landale in free agency, signaling the front office’s continued emphasis on strengthening its frontcourt depth.

Warriors Linked to Jock Landale

Stein and Fischer reported that Golden State continues to explore multiple avenues to upgrade its roster before free agency officially begins.

“Sources say that Golden State is among the teams expected to pursue veteran big man Jock Landale in addition to scoring guards such as Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton,” Stein and Fischer wrote Sunday in The Stein Line.

The report comes despite the Warriors’ progress with two veteran frontcourt pieces.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently reported that Horford intends to sign a two-year, $14 million contract after declining his player option, while Stein and Fischer also indicated that Golden State is expected to finalize a new deal with Porzingis before free agency opens.

Even with those moves, the Warriors appear intent on adding another experienced center.

Landale Emerging as One of Free Agency’s Most Sought-After Centers

Golden State won’t be alone.

According to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, Landale has developed one of the strongest markets among veteran centers.

Scotto reported that the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors are all expected to pursue the Australian big man.

He added that Landale is expected to command offers exceeding the NBA’s bi-annual exception after rebuilding his value over the past two seasons.

Landale accomplished that by expanding his offensive game.

The 30-year-old shot 38.8% from three-point range over the past two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks, transforming himself into a legitimate stretch-five capable of spacing the floor while providing physical interior play.

Last season, he played on a veteran minimum contract, making him one of the more attractive value options entering free agency.

Stretch Five Fits Warriors’ Offensive Identity

Landale’s skill set closely mirrors the type of centers Golden State has increasingly prioritized.

Steve Kerr’s offense places a premium on big men who can facilitate ball movement, make quick decisions and keep defenses honest from the perimeter.

Landale’s ability to step beyond the arc would complement Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green while creating additional spacing for Golden State’s motion offense.

His physicality also addresses another area of need.

The Warriors often struggled against larger frontcourts during the regular season before their season ended in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, reinforcing the need for additional size behind their veteran core.

Frontcourt Competition Still Unsettled

Golden State’s interest also reflects uncertainty deeper in the roster.

Quinten Post enters free agency as a restricted free agent, giving the Warriors the right to match outside offers but leaving his long-term future unresolved.

Adding another proven veteran would provide insurance regardless of how Post’s negotiations unfold.

It would also give Steve Kerr additional flexibility to manage the workloads of Horford, who turns 40 this season, and Porzingis, whose career has frequently been interrupted by injuries.

The Warriors have made clear they intend to remain aggressive despite already strengthening their frontcourt.

If Stein, Fischer and Scotto’s reporting proves accurate, Golden State’s offseason may not end with Horford and Porzingis.

Adding Landale would further deepen a frontcourt built around versatility, floor spacing and veteran experience as the Warriors attempt to return to postseason contention after last season’s disappointing finish.