Warriors Urged to Trade Young Star for Lauri Markkanen in ‘Win-Win-Win’ Move

The Golden State Warriors have just eight days remaining to land Lauri Markkanen in a trade from the Utah Jazz, which could prove a big win for the Dubs in the long run.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report on Sunday, July 28, listed rising Golden State star Jonathan Kuminga as among five young NBA players who “need a trade” out of their current situations. Swartz called a deal with the Jazz for Markkanen that includes Kuminga a “win-win-win” agreement for the involved parties.

“Sending Kuminga as part of a trade package to the Utah Jazz for Markkanen would be a win-win-win for the Warriors, Jazz and Kuminga, as he’d be free to take on a larger offensive role and pursue a max contract as a restricted free agent in 2025,” Swartz wrote. “With the fit and timeline a little off here and the Warriors needing someone who can be a true No. 2 offensive option now, a Kuminga trade makes a lot of sense before Golden State makes a big financial commitment.” Markkanen would theoretically also win by getting out of a losing situation for the next few years in Utah, either after signing a max extension worth $209 million with the Jazz and then heading to the Bay Area via a trade or by playing with Stephen Curry for a season before negotiating a long-term deal with Golden State or elsewhere.

Warriors Can Afford to Trade Jonathan Kuminga, Keeping Brandin Podziemski Appears Priority

While the Warriors and Jazz have engaged in trade discussions since at least mid-July, the two sides can’t agree on a price, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Utah is apparently interested in acquiring Kuminga as part of the deal, however, which is something that should interest the Warriors intently considering he is already extension-eligible for a five-year deal that could pay him a max of $224 million. However, the Jazz also want more than the Dubs are currently willing to offer, namely second-year shooting guard Brandin Podziemski.

“The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks,” Charania wrote on July 15. “The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said.”

After moving on from Klay Thompson, big money for Markkanen is something the Warriors can swing assuming they don’t also have to pay out Kuminga. As such, Kuminga makes far more sense as the centerpiece of a Markkanen deal (alongside multiple first-round picks and first-round swaps) than Podziemski, who still has three years remaining on his $16.2 million rookie deal.

Warriors Face Deadline on Potential Lauri Markkanen Trade

Markkanen is extension-eligible in Utah on August 6, which is exactly six months before the NBA’s February 6 trade deadline. As such, the Jazz must extend Markkanen precisely on the 6th or he will not be trade-eligible ahead of the 2025 deadline, which means he would have to remain in Utah for at least the next full year based on league rules.

The Jazz can trade Markkanen before that, as he has one season remaining on his four-year, $67.5 million contract that pays him just north of $18 million in 2024-25. Markkanen is probably a more valuable trade chip after an extension, even a pricey one, because he will then be locked into a deal for five years.

Golden State, however, may be less concerned about that considering its remaining championship window with Curry entering his age-36 season. The Warriors have had a good offseason by almost any measure with the additions of De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson, but they need another star alongside Curry to have any real shot to win a top-heavy and competitive Western Conference.

Because of that, Markkanen would have the majority of the leverage in contract negotiations with Golden State, as the team could not afford to go all-in for Markkanen now and lose him after just one year.