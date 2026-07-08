NBA Free Agency: Top 15 Players Still on the Market & More

One of the issues facing the league and the development of player movement across the all 30 teams in recent years has been the decline and fall of NBA free agency. No longer does the market set values for players–teams just hand out extensions, then trade the extended players’ unwanted contracts thereafter. That keeps prices high, even as players get into their mid-30s or decline in other ways.

We’ve seen the result of that mindset throughout this offseason. There just have not been many players changing teams through straight free agency anymore. Even the biggest deal–the Lakers adding Walker Kessler–was a sign-and-trade that required two first-round picks from L.A.

But there are still free agents on the market, and there are players who could really help a contender in the coming year. Some free agents are basically placeholders (Draymond Green, James Harden) expected to re-sign with their current teams. Others are sincerely still available. Let’s look.

NBA Free Agency: Still on the Board

LeBron James. We know that LeBron James is not going back to the Lakers but he’s very much enjoying grabbing attention from a variety of fanbases. Cynics among us might suggest that he is looking primarily to gather up footage for a documentary, but either way, it does appear that the Cavaliers are the likely option, but the Warriors, Sixers and Heat are in the mix, with Denver and Minnesota the darkhorses. James Harden. Harden opted out of his $42 million contract, but will re-sign with Cleveland. He will help the team land James if he can. Jonathan Kuminga. The Lakers could clear out more room to bring in Kuminga, and that seems to be the likeliest outcome–a short, one-plus-player-option deal. The Hawks turned down his $24 million option and he is going to have to play his way to his next contract. DeMar DeRozan. The Kings let him walk and DeRozan is weighing where he could land next. A return to Toronto would be a nice story, but unlikely. He could be Door No. 2 for whichever team misses on LeBron James–the Warriors, the Heat, the Nuggets–and is a viable alternative for just about every contender in the East. Draymond Green. Green opted out of his $28 million deal for next season, but will be back with the Warriors. He is part of the team’s push to sign LeBron James, and will adjust his salary accordingly. There has been chatter that Green would leave the Warriors if they don’t land James but … that’s a longshot. Bruce Brown. Still only 29, Brown can shoot 3s (38.5%), play defense and is a solid locker-room leader. The Nuggets would like him back. Nick Richards. A bench option for teams seeking big men. With the Lakers and Knicks having addressed backup center spots, the options for Richards are running thin. Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson was on a minimum and will likely get the same somewhere. It’s possible he could go back to the Knicks. Russell Westbrook. He’s a minimum guy despite averaging 15.2 points last season. He’ll take what he can get, but a spot with the Heat would be the best answer for him. Ziaire Williams. Williams averaged 10.2 points in 22.9 minutes for Brooklyn last year, and is still just 24 years old. A smart team could shape him up into a useful 3-and-D player. Ochai Agbaji. He’s a possible Plan B (or C) if the Lakers can’t land Kuminga. A former lottery pick, he still feels worthy of a gamble by someone. Gary Payton II. Payton played 73 games for the Warriors, and that kind of durability must count for something. But he is not a shooter and his athleticism is fading at age 33. Nic Batum. It appears that Batum is heading back to France to close out his career, though there is NBA interest in him. Gabe Vincent. If not Westbrook, the Heat could look for a return engagement with Vincent, who has dropped off significantly since leaving Miami. But the Heat are expected to pass on bringing Vincent back. Jeremy Sochan. The decline and fall of Sochan, the No. 9 pick in the 2022 draft, remains bizarre. He was dumped by the Spurs last season, and barely played for the Knicks. He is 6-foot-8 and only 23, so he may be worthy of another chance in NBA free agency.

Big-Time Restricted Targets