On Sunday, July 26, the Golden State Warriors learned that they were going to lose out on their second-straight notable target in NBA free agency.

After the Warriors found out that LeBron James was going to join the Philadelphia 76ers, they were quickly linked to the veteran forward Mario Hezonja.

The Warriors are out of that market as well. The returning veteran is going to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2026-2027 NBA season. And although the Cavs fill a void after losing James as well, they are rumored to still be in the market for the Warriors’ old friend, Jonathan Kuminga.

Ex-Warriors Star Gets Notable NBA Free Agency Update

In an ideal world, the Warriors would’ve had a better shot at grabbing Mario Hezonja due to the Cavs’ interest in bringing in Kuminga.

Instead, Cleveland made life complicated for Golden State. Still, the Warriors’ former first-rounder could head to the Midwest, but the chances have dipped significantly.

“The Cavs are still in the game for Jonathan Kuminga,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst stated on ESPN Cleveland.

“I’ve talked to his agent. He does see a really good fit in Cleveland. I listen to the pathways the Cavs have to get him, and I don’t think they’re realistic. That said, if you’d told me seven weeks ago that the 76ers would have Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, I would have not thought that was realistic.”

Jonathan Kuminga’s NBA Career

The 23-year-old forward started his career with the Warriors. After getting selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga, contributed to the Warriors last championship-winning season in 2021-2022.

Despite showing promise through his first four seasons with the Warriors, Kuminga didn’t earn the contract he desired during free agency last summer.

After seeing the court for just 20 games with the Warriors in 2025-2026, Kuminga was sent to the Atlanta Hawks. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games. Atlanta declined Kuminga’s team option.

Could The Warriors Bring Back Kuminga?

After the way the contract situation between Kuminga and the Warriors transpired last offseason, there is very little chance this reunion happens.

Although the Warriors have been in the market for another forward, there is probably a mutual understanding that the Kuminga-Warriors pairing should be avoided. Eventually, Kuminga will find out what’s next, with his options looking like Cleveland, Los Angeles (for the Lakers), or a return to Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will focus on bringing Draymond Green back, while scanning for valuable low-risk additions.