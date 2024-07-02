Warriors’ $7 Million Forward Held Up Paul George Trade Talks: Insider

It’s a franchise-altering offseason for the Golden State Warriors, but they showed a hesitance in blockbuster trade talks for Paul George. Jonathan Kuminga was reportedly off the table for the nine-time All-Star.

George ended up with the Philadelphia 76ers by way of a free agent contract. But before declining his player option, the Warriors talked a trade for the 34-year-old with the LA Clippers.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that talks stalled after Golden State refused to include Kuminga.

The Warriors offered multiple combinations of expiring contracts, young players and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, sources said,” Shelburne wrote on July 3. “The Clippers countered by asking for prized youngster Jonathan Kuminga, sources said.”

Kuminga is coming off of his third year with the Warriors, who drafted him seventh overall in 2019. He averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 74 regular-season appearances with the team last season.

George signed a four-year, $212 million deal with Philadelphia.

This story will be updated.