Former Warriors Forward Hits Free Agency After $24.3 Million Decision

Jonathan Kuminga‘s brief stint in Atlanta is likely over. The Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option on Monday, making the former Golden State Warriors forward an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

For Warriors fans, the news closes another chapter in a saga that defined much of last year’s offseason and dominated headlines throughout Kuminga’s final months in the Bay Area.

A Quick Reminder of How Kuminga Left the Warriors

Kuminga’s exit from Golden State did not come easily. His departure was the product of a summer-long contract standoff with the Warriors, following years of frustration over his role within the rotation. The situation grew increasingly tense as the front office and Kuminga’s camp struggled to find common ground. It eventually resulted in a trade to Atlanta in February.

His time with the Hawks was brief and statistically uneven. He appeared in just 16 games, averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game. He flashed real upside immediately, scoring 27 points in his Hawks debut. His production leveled off as the season progressed. A 5-of-24 shooting performance from three in Atlanta’s first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks underlined the same shooting questions that followed him throughout his career in Golden State.

Why the Hawks Moved On

Atlanta had been canvassing the league in recent weeks to gauge Kuminga’s trade value. For a front office committed to building around Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, declining the option was a financially straightforward call.

Atlanta can still negotiate a longer-term deal at a lower annual value, and a return there remains a genuine possibility if both sides find agreeable terms.

Where Kuminga Could Land

According to Marc J. Spears, the Sacramento Kings had strong interest in Kuminga before he was traded from Golden State to Atlanta and are expected to pursue him now that he is back on the open market.

A reunion with the Warriors appears unlikely given the current circumstances. Golden State is reportedly pursuing both LeBron James in free agency and a trade for Anthony Davis, making the timing for any kind of Kuminga return extremely complicated.

Final Word for the Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga’s departure from Golden State last year was messy, drawn out, and ultimately inevitable given how far apart both sides had grown. His next chapter now begins for the second consecutive summer as a free agent, this time with no restrictions on where he lands.

The Warriors have moved on. Kuminga’s next chapter will be written somewhere else.